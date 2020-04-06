Trump Hits Back at Illinois Gov. Pritzker for ‘Complaining All the Time’ During Coronavirus Briefing: ‘He Hasn’t Performed Well’

President Donald Trump fired again at Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for allegedly “complaining all the time,” including that he “hasn’t performed well” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a governor, I hear him complaining all the time, Pritzker. He is always complaining,” Trump stated all through Sunday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. “I just said, ‘Give me a list of a couple of the things we’ve done in Illinois.’ We’re building a 2,500-bed hospital in McCormick Place, that’s a big convention center in Chicago. We’re helping to staff it and probably will end up staffing it because he’s not able to do what he’s supposed to be able to do as the governor.”

“He has not performed well,” the president added.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark.

Trump’s complaint of Pritzker got here hours after the Illinois governor referred to as out the president on CNN’s State of the Union for suggesting that states will have to have ready their very own stockpiles of scientific apparatus.

“The president does not understand the word ‘federal.’ Federal Emergency Management Agency. We have a state Emergency Management Agency, but if he were right, why would we ever need a Federal Emergency Management Agency?” Pritzker stated. “It’s because individual states can’t possibly do what the federal government can do.”

Trump had stated some U.S. states have been “totally unprepared” for the coronavirus pandemic all through the White House’ COVID-19 press convention on Friday. “We have a federal stockpile, and they have state stockpiles, and frankly they were, many of the states, they were totally unprepared for this,” the president stated. “So we had to go into the federal stockpile, but we’re not an ordering clerk. They have to have it for themselves.”

In reaction, Pritzker advised CNN that particular states didn’t have the energy to invoke the Defense Production Act that might have allowed them to organize for one of these pandemic–but famous that the Trump management did.

“There’s no way that we can stockpile in anticipation of a pandemic that no one anticipated, and yet the federal government is responsible for doing precisely that,” the Illinois governor stated. “And we now know that intelligence sources and all the best advice that was given, was given in January and early February to the president and the White House, and they seemed to not have acted at all upon it.”

Prizker additionally stated that if the Trump management and federal govt had invoked the regulation to construct ventilators previously, then “we would to have the same problems we have today, and frankly, very many fewer people would die.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a press briefing with individuals of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Sarah Silbiger/Getty