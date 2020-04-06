Tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for relaxing dip on scorching hot day
THIS tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for a relaxing dip on a scorching hot day.
Another crosses a lake with a mate clinging to its again.
This tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for a relaxing dip on a scorching hot day[/caption]
Another crosses a lake with a mate clinging to its again[/caption]
The stunning having a look predators had been snapped on the Tadoba Andhari National Park in central India[/caption]
The trio had been noticed on the Tadoba Andhari National Park in Maharashtra, central India.
Images display the predators taking part in a swim to cool off.
The reserve used to be created in 1995 to give protection to the species from hunters.
The reserve used to be created in 1995 to give protection to the tigers from hunters[/caption]
The tiger is the most important large cat and is without doubt one of the easiest hunters on earth[/caption]
This tiger licks its lips — possibly as it eyes up dinner[/caption]
The surprising large cat is indexed as an endangered species however can really feel secure and at house within the Indian reserve[/caption]
