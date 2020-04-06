Tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for relaxing dip on scorching hot day





THIS tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for a relaxing dip on a scorching hot day.

Another crosses a lake with a mate clinging to its again.

Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

This tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for a relaxing dip on a scorching hot day

Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

Another crosses a lake with a mate clinging to its again

Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

The stunning having a look predators had been snapped on the Tadoba Andhari National Park in central India

The trio had been noticed on the Tadoba Andhari National Park in Maharashtra, central India.

Images display the predators taking part in a swim to cool off.

The reserve used to be created in 1995 to give protection to the species from hunters.

Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

The reserve used to be created in 1995 to give protection to the tigers from hunters

Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

The tiger is the most important large cat and is without doubt one of the easiest hunters on earth

Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

This tiger licks its lips — possibly as it eyes up dinner

Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

The surprising large cat is indexed as an endangered species however can really feel secure and at house within the Indian reserve





