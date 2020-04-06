Tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for relaxing dip on scorching hot day
World 

Tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for relaxing dip on scorching hot day

THIS tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for a relaxing dip on a scorching hot day.

Another crosses a lake with a mate clinging to its again.

This tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for a relaxing dip on a scorching hot day
Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

This tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for a relaxing dip on a scorching hot day

Another crosses a lake with a mate clinging to its back
Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

Another crosses a lake with a mate clinging to its again

The beautiful looking predators were snapped at the Tadoba Andhari National Park in central India
Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

The stunning having a look predators had been snapped on the Tadoba Andhari National Park in central India

The trio had been noticed on the Tadoba Andhari National Park in Maharashtra, central India.

Images display the predators taking part in a swim to cool off.

The reserve used to be created in 1995 to give protection to the species from hunters.

The reserve was created in 1995 to protect the tigers from hunters
Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

The reserve used to be created in 1995 to give protection to the tigers from hunters

The tiger is the largest from the cat species and is one of the best hunters on earth
Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

The tiger is the most important large cat and is without doubt one of the easiest hunters on earth

This tiger licks its lips — perhaps as it eyes up dinner
Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

This tiger licks its lips — possibly as it eyes up dinner

The stunning big cat is listed as an Endangered species but can feel safe and at home in the Indian reserve
Kaushik Vijayan/Triangle News

The surprising large cat is indexed as an endangered species however can really feel secure and at house within the Indian reserve

