These are the banks and lenders currently accepting SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan applications

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan introduced on Friday, April 3—to an overly blended bag of effects.

Banks and lenders had been onerous pressed to get programs and utility processes in position ahead of the time limit, having solely gained additional tips about the way to in reality factor and procedure the loans past due on the eve of the program’s release. And as of early Friday morning, the day of the release, just one main financial institution—Bank of America—was once in a position to start out accepting applications on its portal.

Since then, a number of banks and different lenders have begun accepting applications. Here’s the place you’ll be able to currently observe:

Banks

Bank of America was once the first main financial institution to get its portal up and operating round 9:00am ET on Friday. Applicants can observe for the PPP loan on their website.

JPMorgan Chase adopted go well with about noon on Friday, opening up applications for small companies, after to start with telling shoppers they wouldn’t be accepting them on Friday. The financial institution’s web page for accepting applications is currently down for development as of noon Monday, however you’ll be able to observe right here.

Wells Fargo was once accepting expressions of pastime in the PPP loans via April 5, and will start accepting applications from that pool (the financial institution isn’t accepting to any extent further expressions of pastime at the moment, consistent with their website). Wells Fargo notes on the website it’s going to “provide updates in the coming days.”

Sunrise Banks is now accepting PPP loan applications on its website. You can observe right here.

Silicon Valley Bank, or SVB, is collaborating in the SBA PPP loan program, and expects to start out accepting applications on Monday afternoon, April 6.

Regional banks

Ameris Bank is currently accepting PPP loan applications on their website. The financial institution services and products Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, and has mortgage-only places in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee.

PNC Bank is currently accepting PPP loan applications from candidates with an current industry deposit or lending dating with PNC, consistent with their website. You can observe right here.

Atlantic Capital Bank, primarily based in Atlanta, Georgia, is now accepting applications from current shoppers. Applicants who are present shoppers and crammed out a data request will have to now get emails with the utility.

Celtic Bank, primarily based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is accepting PPP loan applications on their website.

FirstBank, servicing Colorado with places additionally in Arizona and California, is accepting PPP loan applications. You can obtain the utility and ship it for your FirstBank banker together with vital paperwork, consistent with their website.

Peapack-Gladstone Bank is accepting applications from present shoppers now. See their website for main points and the utility.

First Commonwealth Bank is accepting utility from current industry shoppers. You can observe right here.

First Home Bank, primarily based in Tampa, Florida, has currently suspended accepting applications for the PPP loan because of quantity, however supplies a touch shape on their website in the event that they resume accepting applications.

Blue Ridge Bank, primarily based in Virginia, has now unfolded its PPP loan utility procedure. You can observe with an account with the financial institution right here.

Midwest BankCentre is now accepting PPP loan applications. You can observe via your dating supervisor or native department, or observe via the financial institution’s website and electronic mail the utility following the directions.

US Bank is now accepting PPP loan applications from those that crammed out an inquiry shape on their website. The financial institution is beginning with emailing present US Bank shoppers, starting with single-owner companies. The financial institution will probably be accepting non-US Bank shopper candidates as neatly, however encourages candidates to make use of a financial institution they have got a dating with.

West Town Bank & Trust is currently accepting pre-application paperwork for the PPP loan, and candidates will probably be despatched an electronic mail as soon as applications are approved.

Univest Bank and Trust Co., headquartered in Pennsylvania, is currently accepting applications from present Univest shoppers solely.

Old National‘s current shoppers with an lively account or loan previous to March 31 can observe for the PPP loan now. Applicants too can observe through contacting their current Old National industrial loan officer.

Pinnacle Bank is now accepting applications for the PPP loan. The financial institution recommends attaining out for your Pinnacle monetary guide or a department. You can to find additional info right here.

Umpqua Bank, primarily based in Oregon, was once accepting PPP loan applications from present shoppers, however has since suspended acceptance because of a prime quantity. Prospective candidates can take a look at again in right here.

First United Bank candidates in Texas and Oklahoma can observe for the PPP loan right here.

Fulton Bank is accepting PPP loan applications from current industry shoppers on their website.

Credit unions and non-bank lenders

America First Credit Union is accepting applications. You can observe on their website. The credit score union calls for candidates to have a present industry account.

Fountainhead SBF, a non-bank lender, may be accepting PPP loan applications. According to their website, they are considered one of solely 14 non-bank lenders approved to make SBA 7(a) loans. You can observe for the loan on their website.

Ready Capital, a non-bank lender, is accepting inquiry paperwork for applications on their web page.

Fintechs

Kabbage, an immediate investment fintech, may be accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans. Applicants can observe on the fintech’s website.

