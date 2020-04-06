The Firefly Fun House Match Took John Cena on a Trip at WrestleMania 36

The Firefly Fun House fit between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was once simply as mind-bending and entertaining as WWE enthusiasts had been hoping for.

The penultimate fit of evening two of WrestleMania 36 started with John Cena popping out from the again and whilst having a look round at the empty crowd at the Performance Center tells the digital camera “welcome to WrestleMania” earlier than cameras reduce to Bray’s Firefly Fun House set.

From there Cena could be taken on a adventure thru his profession and the “mistakes” of his previous. We suggest going to the WWE Network to look the fit in complete, however this is a run down of what came about.

“The Fiend” stands over John Cena after the Firefly Fun House fit at WrestleMania 36.

WWE

The fit began together with his first look on SmackDown when he got here out to problem Kurt Angle. Bray Wyatt was once performing as Angle with Cena most effective with the ability to say “ruthless aggression.” Cena tries to assault Wyatt, however Bray dodges his whole offense.

Cena is then transported to Saturday Night Main Event as Wyatt acts as Hulk Hogan and introduces his pal who does not have talent and is simply a nice frame. Cena comes out and starts to do curls nonstop till he can not raise his hands.

Thuganomics Cena is subsequent as he runs down Bray Wyatt within the ring with some rhymes, which makes Wyatt disenchanted. The scene adjustments to WrestleMania 30 the place Bray is again in his cult chief gimmick and tells Cena that he made the fallacious resolution of their closing fit, however now could be his likelihood to rectify it.

Wyatt provides Cena a chair, which John tries to his Bray with however he disappears.

WWE

The subsequent scene is WCW Nitro as Bray acts like Eric Bishoff introducing Hollywood Hulk Hogan. But as an alternative of Hulk popping out, Cena comes out imitating him. Bray and Cena give two candies, when John turns on Wyatt and begins to viciously beat him down.

When Cena snaps out of it, he is again in his common ring tools when “The Fiend” seems and hits Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw. Bray Wyatt seems subsequent to them and counts the 3 giving “The Fiend” the victory. John Cena, mendacity useless within the ring, disappears placing an finish to the fit.

This fit was once arrange after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt misplaced the Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super Showdown in February. On a particular episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cena got here out to ship a promo about what he was once doing at this 12 months’s WrestleMania. He first stated that he did not need to take a spot from probably the most up-and-coming superstars and was once about to depart when “The Fiend” seemed in the back of him.

Wyatt did not say anything else, however merely pointed at the WrestleMania signal by which Cena approved the problem.

In the weeks main as much as WrestleMania, Wyatt would put on a few Firefly Fun House

What did you bring to mind the Firefly Fun House fit? Let us know your ideas within the feedback phase.