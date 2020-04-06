Son, 14, electrocuted cleaning house while virus-stricken mum was in hospital
A TRAGIC youngster has died after being electrocuted as he wiped clean the circle of relatives house while his mum was in hospital with the coronavirus.
Juan Eduardo, 14, made up our minds to stick and take care of the circle of relatives house after his mom Adriana, 37, was taken to hospital with respiring difficulties in the municipality of Ecatepec, in the central Mexican state of Mexico.
The mom have been identified with Covid-19 a number of days earlier than and her son had reportedly been having a look after her till her situation worsened.
After she was taken to hospital Adriana despatched her youngsters, Juan Eduardo, a 15-year-old daughter and two twins whose names aren’t reported, to are living with their relations, however Juan Eduardo made up our minds to stick house to seem after it and watch for his mom’s go back.
Reports state a heavy rainstorm hit the realm and water went into the house, with {the teenager} then turning on a pump to take away it as he wiped clean the house.
However, there was a brief circuit and the teen was electrocuted, in line with experiences.
His mom advised native media: “My son told me ‘I will stay with you, if you die, what am I going to do? No, mum, I will die with you, we will die together.”
She stated she’s going to at all times be glad about the care he gave her when she fell unwell.
The youngster had not too long ago celebrated his birthday, with native legal professional Carlos Mota from the Delots Foundation listening to he was having a look after his mom and sending them cake and meals.
After listening to of the tragic dying, Mota stated on social media that the mummy have been stressed and threatened through neighbours once they discovered she was inflamed with coronavirus.
Adriana reportedly suspects she can have shriveled the virus in the final week of February however she isn’t positive.
According to the most recent figures from the Johns Hopkins University, Mexico has registered 2,143 showed circumstances of COVID-19 with 94 deaths and 633 recovered.
