Some Swedish Hospitals Have Stopped Using Chloroquine to Treat COVID-19 After Reports of Severe Side Effects

Several hospitals in Sweden have reportedly stopped administering chloroquine to coronavirus sufferers following experiences the drug was once inflicting adversarial unintended effects.

According to the nationwide paper Expressen, hospitals within the Västra Götaland area are now not providing the antimalarial drugs, with unintended effects reported to come with cramps and the loss of peripheral imaginative and prescient.

One of the sufferers affected was once Carl Sydenhag, a 40-year-old Stockholm resident. According to Expressen, Sydenhag was once prescribed two drugs of chloroquine to take day-to-day after he was once identified with COVID-19 on March 23.

But as a substitute of making him really feel higher, the drugs produced unsightly unintended effects. As neatly as cramps and imaginative and prescient loss, Sydenhag skilled a headache that felt like getting into “a high voltage plant,” he informed the paper.

Magnus Gisslén, a professor and leader doctor at Sahlgrenska University Hospital an infection hospital, informed the Gothenburg Post he and others on the hospital administered chloroquine “like everyone else.” But as of two weeks in the past, Sahlgrenska University Hospital has stopped all use of chloroquine within the remedy of COVID-19.

“There were reports of suspected more serious side effects than we first thought,” he informed the Gothenburg Post on April 1, 2020. “We cannot rule out serious side effects, especially from the heart, and it is a hard-dosed drug. In addition, we have no strong evidence that chloroquine has an effect on COVID-19.”

There are not any particular medication used to deal with the radical coronavirus however many have pointed to the anti-malarial medication chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as contenders.

President Donald Trump has touted the use of hydroxychloroquine particularly, claiming “very very encouraging early results” and saying on Sunday the government had stockpiled 29 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine for the remedy of COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensed the use of the antimalarial drugs closing month.

Medical body of workers presentations on February 26, 2020 on the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in Marseille, packets of a Nivaquine, drugs containing chloroquine and Plaqueril, drugs containing hydroxychloroquine. Medics in some Swedish hospitals have stopped prescribing the antimalarial therapies for COVID-19 after experiences of adversarial reactions.

GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty

This is even supposing the medication have completed combined leads to clinical research. One find out about steered it supplies no further receive advantages to sufferers who’re already receiving care and being handled with antiviral medication.

Another from researchers in France that has been extensively cited via the ones in desire of the usage of the chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine discovered the medication dramatically decrease viral load in COVID-19 sufferers. However, it’s been criticized for its deficient design, The Financial Times experiences.

A paper printed closing week went even additional, disputing its claims and discovering no proof of antiviral clearence or medical receive advantages of the usage of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to deal with COVID-19.

Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, Dr. Anthony Fauci mentioned “the data are really just at best suggestive” when it comes to the convenience of the usage of hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19.

“There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there’s no effect. So I think in terms of science, I don’t think we could definitively say it works.”

The under infographic from Statista presentations the quantity of showed COVID-19 instances within the U.S. as of April 6, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Spread of COVID-19 within the U.S.

Statista

