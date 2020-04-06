Single mum, 28, sliced from ear to mouth by ‘monster ex-husband’ can’t bear showing daughter, 9, her horror scars





A WOMAN was once left with horrific knife wounds on her face after being savagely attacked by her ex-husband, reviews say.

Bartender Ainagul Bekenova, 28, was once attacked whilst she was once at paintings within the town of Aktobe, western Kazakhstan, closing month.

The mother-of-one was once on the finish of her shift when her ex-spouse Saken Bekenov entered Berloga (Bear Lair), an area bar.

The guy ordered a lager and requested Ainagul to get again at the side of him and restart their courting, in accordance to reviews.

The girl, who divorced Bekenov two years in the past on account of consistent home abuse, rejected him.

Her refusal enraged the person who pulled a kitchen knife from his pocket and attacked Ainagul.

Bekenov is claimed to have savagely beat up the helpless girl then again and again slashed her face with the knife prior to fleeing the scene.

Recalling the horrific occasions on March 13, Ainagul instructed native media: “He was once reducing my face with the knife and threatened to kill me.

“I screamed that I might do anything else he desires. I used to be scared to dying.

“He disfigured my face and ran away.

“I got to my feet and looked at a mirror. My face was covered with blood flowing down onto the floor.”

There was once the closing consumer within the bar who witnessed the assault however didn’t intrude, say Kazakh media.

‘HE DISFIGURED MY FACE AND RAN AWAY’

He known as emergency products and services after Bekenov left the scene.

Ainagul was once rushed to health center and docs spent 3 hours sewing a lot of deep wounds on her face.

Medics reportedly have been horrified to see the sufferer’s proper cheek that were slashed from ear to mouth and her seriously mutilated face.

Law enforcement handled the case as a circle of relatives war to start with, say native human rights activists.

Dina Tansari, the top of ‘Ne Molchi KZ’ (Don’t be silent KZ), an NGO, stated: “This is an obvious attempted murder but the case was qualified as a family conflict at first.”

Police introduced a felony case for inflicting grievous physically hurt in opposition to Bekenov most effective after the incident was once made public, in accordance to the participants of the NGO.

Police spokesman Samat Aisov stated: “The suspect has been arrested and positioned into custody.

“He faces up to ten years in prison if found guilty. The investigation is ongoing.”

Ainagul and Bekenov have been married for seven years and feature a not unusual daughter who’s 9 years outdated now.

The guy, who was once an engineer at an area uranium plant, didn’t improve the circle of relatives after being divorced.

Ainagul feels bodily higher now however suffers from serious despair following the horrific ordeal.

She stated: “I don’t know the way to reside with this type of disfigured face. Sometimes I need to die.

“I’m ashamed to move out of doors.

“I do not show my face to my daughter. I do not want to scare her.”

Local charity organisations have accumulated cash to pay for Ainagul’s psychotherapy classes and improve her all through the rehabilitation length.

Several plastic clinics have additionally introduced the lady unfastened surgical procedures to take away scars from her face.

