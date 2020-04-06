Scott Stringer, NYC Comptroller, Tells CNN That Trump Has ‘My Mom’s Blood on His Hands’

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who not too long ago misplaced his mom Arlene Stringer-Cuevas to coronavirus, at once blamed President Donald Trump’s gradual reaction to the pandemic for her dying, pronouncing on Monday that the president has “my mom’s blood on his hands.”

After paying tribute to his mom’s lifestyles remaining Friday whilst calling the loss he felt “incalculable,” Stringer seemed on CNN on Monday afternoon to speak about her lifestyles and passing.

Describing her as a “New York original” who raised two boys as a unmarried dad or mum earlier than turning into a New York City councilwoman, Stringer famous that whilst her dying was once “overwhelmingly sad” for his circle of relatives this can be a tale that’s enjoying out around the nation.

After speaking extra about her “extraordinary” lifestyles, Stringer mentioned he by no means would have guessed that “some virus” could be what in the end killed his mom earlier than taking goal on the president’s reaction to the outbreak.

“In New York City, this is playing out in so many families and, I’ve got to tell you, Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has my mom’s blood on his hands,” Stringer declared.

The NYC comptroller went on to knock Trump for sending New York the USNS Comfort, noting that “no one can get on that hospital.” Shortly after its arrival to assist ease the stress of town’s overloaded hospitals, the Comfort handiest had a handful of sufferers on board and well being professionals criticized the inadequate help it was once offering town.

“This is something that’s just outrageous and so it’s very tough to mourn under these circumstances,” the comptroller added.

“You’re angry about that?” CNN anchor Anderson Cooper requested.

“I think we all are,” Stringer spoke back. “The government is supposed to protect our people and we’re supposed to be able to protect our parents and grandparents the way they protected us and we’re not able to do that.”

“And perhaps the thing I struggle with the most is how do you mourn at a time when you can’t connect with people? There can’t be a funeral,” he persisted. “There can’t be a traditional shiva There’s no way to reach out to my stepfather and see him personally because he’s quarantined. My little kids can’t say bye to their grandma.”

As of newsletter, in line with the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, over 10,000 Americans had died from the coronavirus and just about 350,000 instances were reported within the United States. New York, the epicenter of the disaster, has observed just about 5,000 deaths within the state and over 3,000 in New York City by myself.