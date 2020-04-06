New York City’s 2018 Flu Was the Near-Death Experience for the Medical System That Andrew Cuomo Ignored

Hospital beds lining hallways, protecting equipment operating out, sufferers surging into emergency departments:

Two years earlier than the novel coronavirus upended lifestyles as we’ve recognized it, officers at NYC Health+Hospitals Corporation had been nervous sufficient a couple of in particular nasty flu season to name Johns Hopkins for lend a hand.

“Our flu season is really terrible. We’re having a hard time with our facilities,” Jennifer B. Nuzzo, senior pupil of the Center for Health Security, recalled listening to in a telephone name from Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of the particular pathogens program place of job at NYC H+H, which oversees New York City’s public health center device, the greatest in the country. Madad used to be interested in the choice of sufferers appearing up in health center emergency departments, and the pressure on the public health center device. Would the Center for Health Security lend a hand track what used to be going down?