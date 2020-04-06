National Enquirer Alum Dylan Howard Reportedly Ousted by AMI

Former best National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard has been ousted from his corporate-suite gig at limping American Media, Variety reported on Monday night time.

Howard was once a senior vp at AMI answerable for creating true-crime initiatives however had in the past overseen the Enquirer, Radar Online, and different tabloid houses.

Variety mentioned it was once unclear why his contract was once no longer renewed.

David Pecker, the executive government of financially afflicted American Media Inc., introduced final month that he was once reducing the payroll of the National Enquirer and no less than 9 different AMI publications by 23 % beginning April 1, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard has labored at AMI since 2009 and has been concerned with a variety of scandals. In 2018, he and AMI boss David Pecker entered right into a non-prosecution deal with federal prosecutors in trade for serving to supply proof in opposition to President Donald Trump’s ex-fixer Michael Cohen, referring to bills to silence ladies sooner than the 2016 election.

The deal gave the pair immunity from prosecution over their involvement in a “catch and kill” association with former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, who additionally claimed she had an affair with Trump and who was once paid $150,000 by AMI.

In November, The Daily Beast reported on an audio recorded that confirmed Howard had proposed an elaborate scheme to secretly funnel greater than $1 million to accused rapist and pedophile R. Kelly for his cooperation on a documentary he was hoping AMI would promote.