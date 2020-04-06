Michael Jackson’s famous white glove sells for more than £85,000 at auction
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Michael Jackson’s famous white glove sells for more than £85,000 at auction - April 6, 2020
- Tiger looks a real cool cat as it goes for relaxing dip on scorching hot day - April 6, 2020
- Teen, 19, and her female friend, 23, ‘cut off murder victim’s fingers to steal his £60okay inheritance from mobile bank app’ - April 5, 2020
THE white glove worn through hit-maker Michael Jackson has offered for more than £85,000 at auction.
Fans of the pop famous person who died elderly 50 in 2009 went mad for the crystal-studded mitt.
He wore it time and again on degree and in movies whilst he carried out his vintage songs, together with Billie Jean.
It turned into one in every of his dress hallmarks all through international excursions comparable to Bad within the 1980s.
He mentioned: “I felt one glove used to be cool.
“Wearing two seemed so ordinary.”
MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS
An unnamed purchaser snapped up the glove at an auction in Texas.
The new proprietor additionally gained a letter appearing it used to be donated to Unicef in 1998.
And it got here with an envelope from the MJJ manufacturing corporate based through Jackson.
The glove got here with an envelope from the MJJ manufacturing corporate based through Jackson[/caption]
An unnamed purchaser snapped up the glove at an auction held in Texas[/caption]
- GOT a tale? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL unique@the-sun.co.united kingdom