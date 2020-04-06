Michael Jackson’s famous white glove sells for more than £85,000 at auction





THE white glove worn through hit-maker Michael Jackson has offered for more than £85,000 at auction.

Fans of the pop famous person who died elderly 50 in 2009 went mad for the crystal-studded mitt.

Rota

AP:Associated Press

He wore it time and again on degree and in movies whilst he carried out his vintage songs, together with Billie Jean.

It turned into one in every of his dress hallmarks all through international excursions comparable to Bad within the 1980s.

He mentioned: “I felt one glove used to be cool.

“Wearing two seemed so ordinary.”

An unnamed purchaser snapped up the glove at an auction in Texas.

The new proprietor additionally gained a letter appearing it used to be donated to Unicef in 1998.

And it got here with an envelope from the MJJ manufacturing corporate based through Jackson.

Getty – Contributor

The glove got here with an envelope from the MJJ manufacturing corporate based through Jackson

Julien's Auctions

An unnamed purchaser snapped up the glove at an auction held in Texas





