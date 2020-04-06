Meghan Markle ‘Heartbroken’ That She Hasn’t Been Able to See Her Mom Since Moving to Los Angeles

Meghan Markle is reportedly “heartbroken” that she hasn’t been in a position to see her mom, Doria, 63, since transferring to Los Angeles closing month over fears for her well being due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many have been baffled when Harry and Meghan left their far flung hideaway on Canada’s Vancouver Island for the guts of Los Angeles, probably the most international’s coronavirus hotspots.

It was once reported on the time {that a} main a part of Meghan’s want to relocate was once as a result of she sought after to be close to her mom.

However, given her age, Meghan’s mom is obviously in probably the most at-risk demographics for the virus.

British newspaper The Sun says Harry and Meghan are following quarantine recommendation to the letter, which means that despite the fact that they have got been in a position to experience video calls and get in touch with chats with Meghan’s mother, they have got no longer been in a position to spend time in combination in particular person.

“Meghan is absolutely heartbroken,” the Sun quoted an unnamed supply as announcing. “After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in L.A. was to be near her mom. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.”

“They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily, but obviously it’s not the same.”

Meghan continues to clean her estranged father, Thomas, 75, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico—150 miles clear of her new house.

The Sun’s supply mentioned: “He is just noise for her at this point.”

“He would be a liability for her, with all the drama he brings to the table, while she wants to pursue a philanthropic platform.”

“Meghan has a young son now and her priority is her immediate family, her work and helping others where she can.”