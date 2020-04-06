Last week, John Oliver returned for a stripped-down, social distancing-friendly model of Last Week Tonight following a temporary hiatus because of the continued novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. There, he verbally undressed Trump over his “failed” reaction to the disaster and presented his target market to a couple significantly odd/hilarious rat erotica.

On Sunday evening, Oliver returned to his bluish void of a collection the place he aimed his ire at Trump’s failson-in-law, Jared Kushner—a socialite whose criminal-father paid Harvard $2.five million to allegedly protected his admission to the distinguished college.

“Trump has repeatedly suggested that it’s the states’ responsibility to fix things—an attitude that reached its apex on Thursday when Jared Kushner, a man who looks less like someone who could handle a global pandemic and more like an alt-right Pinocchio, suggested that states should not count on a federal stockpile of medical supplies,” Oliver defined.

The comic then threw to a clip of Kushner all through a press convention pronouncing, “The notion of the federal stockpile [of ventilators] is it’s supposed to be our stockpile, it’s not supposed to be states’ stockpile that they then use.”

Following Kushner’s unfaithful feedback—the federal stockpile is certainly for the states’ use—the site for the Department of Health and Human Services modified its language to echo Kushner’s in regards to the federal stockpile.

“Wait…our stockpile? It’s not your stockpile, it’s a national stockpile for use by the United States, you fucking moron,” exclaimed Oliver. “And here’s the interesting thing about the United States: it’s almost entirely made of states! There’s states everywhere! I’d say more than forty of them, Jared! And some parts of them badly need supplies right now, like the city that you used to live in, and which I pray you never show your polished fucking face again.”