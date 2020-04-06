GOP Gangsters Hijack the Coronavirus to Try and Steal the Election

It’s every other new low for America’s main racketeer-influenced and corrupt group, previously referred to as the Republican Party: Now, they’re attempting to use this fatal pandemic to scouse borrow an election.

Surprised? Of direction you aren’t.

It’s going down in Wisconsin, the place the state is transferring forward with Tuesday’s number one despite the fact that each and every sane individual consents that it’s insanity to achieve this underneath those cases. Democrats from Governor Tony Evers on down need to transfer the number one to May 19 and habits it in large part through mail. An inexpensive extend in the identify of public well being. No one can be disenfranchised. Indeed rather the opposite, most probably, since vote-by-mail participation charges in the states that use it are top—for sure a hell of so much upper than turnout in an election held in a state the place individuals are underneath order to keep house.