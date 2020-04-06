Georgia Mom Autumn Keara Finlay Goes Missing as Boyfriend Is Wanted for Murder

Georgia police are looking out for a 21-year-old mom of 2 who’s regarded as in “grave danger” and most likely being held hostage by means of a person suspected of homicide.

Autumn Keara Finlay vanished after her boyfriend, Cody Bryce Matthews, 20, allegedly shot and killed a person on Sunday in Butts County. The gunfire erupted in a pool house—on the subject of tennis courts the place kids performed—on the Jackson Glenn subdivision, an area newspaper, the Jackson Progress-Argus, reported.

Matthews is sought after for homicide and irritated attack in connection to the deadly taking pictures, which claimed the lifetime of a person in his 30s. Police didn’t free up the person’s title on Monday afternoon, however kinfolk known him as Ryan Ray of Jenkinsburg.

Authorities have launched few information about Finlay and Matthews. But on social media, Finlay’s pals and kinfolk say Matthews was once her boyfriend.

“Y’all please share!!!!” Finlay’s mother, Denise Taylor, frantically posted on Facebook. “My daughter is in danger I can’t breathe … if anyone sees him or her please call 911 can’t reach her phone goes straight to voicemail my heart is dying.”

According to members of the family’ Facebook posts, nobody has heard from Finlay since about 11 p.m. on Sunday. Her sister, Chrichelle Wood, wrote that Finlay referred to as her oldsters from a non-public quantity and claimed she “was with a friend and was on the way home.”

“Something isn’t right,” Wood added. “I don’t believe she is safe. Y’all please help bring my baby sister home …. She has 2 babies she has to come home to.”

“Something isn’t right … I don’t believe she is safe.”

In some other put up, Wood stated each Finlay’s and Matthews’ automobiles are parked on the suspected killer’s house. Both their cell phones gave the look to be grew to become off.

“Cody HAS been violent towards my sister in the past so I do not believe her to be safe right now and do believe she is being held against her will,” Wood wrote. “Autumn has 2 little boys to come home to and would not just run off with Cody especially after he just killed a man. She would not go willingly. This isn’t like her.”

Michelle Finlay, Autumn’s stepmother, advised The Daily Beast that the lacking mother has a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old who simply had his birthday on Sunday. “She is our youngest girl out of 5,” Michelle Finlay stated. “She’s a hard worker, bright and very smart.”

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Wood stated her sister isn’t normally secretive and tells her circle of relatives the place she’s going. “She wouldn’t give us a name and wouldn’t tell us where she was or anything,” Wood stated of the closing time she spoke to Finlay. The sibling believes Matthews steered Finlay on what to mention.

Wood stated that “police aren’t looking at her as any kind of accomplice.”

“She wouldn’t give us a name and wouldn’t tell us where she was or anything.”

“I’m not just saying it because she’s my sister,” Wood stated of Finlay. “She’s a sweet girl. She’d give you the shirt off her back.” Wood stated that after Finlay was once Five years outdated, she had their mom pull over to the roadside so Finlay may just give her McDonald’s burger to a homeless guy.

“She’s always been a good kid,” Wood added. “She doesn’t have a track record of any trouble. She’s never gone off the wall and took off.”

Finlay and Matthews had been relationship for a few yr and, in keeping with Wood, had a “rocky relationship.” Wood stated, “There’s been points where he’s not allowed at our house,” however the pressure between Finlay’s oldsters and Matthews would blow over.

Wood stated Finlay was once running as a waitress at Denny’s however misplaced her activity as a result of COVID-19. Because of the pandemic, Finlay just lately moved out of her circle of relatives house—which is within the Jackson Glenn subdivision the place the taking pictures happened—and into the home the place Matthews lives along with his mom. Wood advised The Daily Beast each she and Finlay left their oldsters’ space as a result of their father is an electrician, whose paintings is very important, and so they didn’t wish to put their kids susceptible to contracting the virus.

On Sunday, Finlay was once on the house of Matthews’ mom when Matthews allegedly left and dedicated the taking pictures. Finlay’s kids had been with their father, Wood stated.

Wood stated U.S. Marshals had been at her oldsters’ house on Monday and holding them up to date at the manhunt. “We have no idea if they went north, south, east, west, or if they’re in the state of Georgia anymore,” Wood stated.

“He has nothing to lose,” Wood stated of Matthews. “I know he has put hands on my sister before. She confided in me about that. That’s why I’m so scared.”

“We have no idea if they went north, south, east, west, or if they’re in the state of Georgia anymore.”

It’s unclear why Matthews allegedly shot a person—or why he’s believed to be holding Finlay in opposition to her will.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office didn’t go back messages left Monday.

After the taking pictures on Sunday afternoon, phrase unfold temporarily within the small-town group that Matthews was once the alleged gunman. Wood stated rumors are circulating that the taking pictures stemmed from a drug deal long past unhealthy.

Finlay used to paintings at a Waffle House eating place with the female friend of the sufferer, Wood stated. “Detectives are not telling us anything at this point, but they did know each other,” the sibling advised The Daily Beast.

Matthews seems to have a historical past of arrests in Butts County.

According to prison log books revealed by means of the Progress-Argus, in February 2019, Matthews was once booked on fees of marijuana ownership and robbery by means of receiving stolen assets.

In March 2018, Matthews was once arrested for coming into an auto or different motor car with intent to devote a legal, as neatly as ownership of a firearm or knife all the way through the fee of or try to devote sure crimes.