Drew McIntyre Defeats Brock Lesnar to Win WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36

It is probably not how he envisioned it, however Drew McIntyre received the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by means of defeating Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre would live to tell the tale 3 F-5s to transform the primary WWE famous person from the United Kingdom to transform international champion. It would take 4 Claymores of his personal to put away “The Beast,” however not anything was once going to stand in the best way of the “Scotish Terminator” from profitable the highest name on Monday Night RAW.

Now that McIntyre has vanquished Brock Lesnar, Monday Night RAW would possibly not ever be the similar. Whenever the WWE returns to arenas with enthusiasts once more it’s going to be attention-grabbing to see the place McIntyre is going from right here and who he’ll tackle subsequent.

WWE

The street to this victory was once lengthy for McIntyre. After entering the WWE again within the early 2000s, Drew was once pegged to be the following large factor by means of Mr. McMahon himself. However, whilst he would transform Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, McIntyre would himself admit that he were given in his personal head. This would lead to his eventual unlock in 2011.

The unlock would get up McIntyre, then again, as he would paintings the impartial scene for 5 years ahead of returning to the WWE as part of the NXT emblem. He would transform NXT Champion, however lose it to Andrade ahead of getting injured. Once he recovered, McIntyre would go back as a part of the RAW emblem.

He would drift within the higher midcard for some time, feuding with Roman Reigns heading into closing yr’s WrestleMania ahead of in the end getting the frenzy many enthusiasts concept he deserved in opposition to the tip of 2019.

This push would see a face flip for McIntyre, and a win at this yr’s Royal Rumble. What made this fit particular for Drew was once that Brock Lesnar entered the fit at primary and would closing for just about 30 mins. It could be McIntyre – with the assistance of Ricochet – who would sooner or later do away with Lesnar.

So when McIntyre received the Royal Rumble and got here out the following night time on RAW, he made his declaration for WrestleMania 36 and challenged Lesnar.

After each males would move backward and forward within the weeks main to this weekend’s tournament, the 2 would in the end get within the ring Sunday night time to settle issues.

Lesnar received the WWE Championship at the first episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, defeating Kofi Kingston in seconds. He would protect his name in opposition to Rey Mysterio and Ricochet ahead of going head-to-head in opposition to McIntyre.

What do you bring to mind McIntyre profitable the WWE Championship? Where does he and Brock Lesnar move from right here? Let us know within the feedback phase.