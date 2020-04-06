Donald Trump says ‘all Americans praying’ for ‘strong man’ Boris Johnson after PM rushed to hospital with coronavirus





DONALD Trump has wanted Boris Johnson a fast restoration in his “personal fight” with coronavirus and stated “all Americans are praying for him”.

The PM used to be rushed to hospital ultimate night time after failing to shake off his Covid-19 signs, ten days after checking out certain.

And the USA President used his televised press briefing at the outbreak the day before today to hail his “friend” and ship the entire of America’s ideas and prayers.

Trump instructed newshounds accrued in the White House: “I would like to categorical our country’s neatly needs to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his personal private combat with the virus.

“All Americans are praying for him, he’s a chum of mine, he’s a super gentleman and a super chief.

“He was brought to the hospital today but I’m hopeful and sure he will be fine. He’s a strong man, strong person.”

Downing Street stated the Prime Minister were admitted for assessments as a “precautionary step”. He continues to have “persistent symptoms”, idea to be a top temperature.

Boris, 55, who used to be no longer taken in an ambulance, is known to be receiving remedy at an undisclosed central London NHS hospital.

Aides showed he used to be spending the night time there and would stay “as long as necessary”.

The transfer comes after aides changed into an increasing number of nervous about his well being as Mr Johnson persisted to display signs seven days after checking out certain.

Government aides stated Boris were “coughing and spluttering” on video convention calls over the last few days.

Most other folks set up to shake off their signs after every week, with docs announcing sufferers are prone to growing pneumonia if a temperature persists.

‘PURELY PRECAUTIONARY’

Last night time a Downing Street spokesman stated: “On the recommendation of his physician, the Prime Minister has this night been admitted to hospital for assessments.

“This is a precautionary step, because the Prime Minister continues to have chronic signs of coronavirus ten days after checking out certain for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Today’s Covid-19 battle cupboard assembly can be chaired by way of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

But Downing Street insisted Mr Johnson remained in control of the Government and remains to be involved with colleagues and officers.

Mr Raab will take over as caretaker PM if Mr Johnson is not able to proceed for any explanation why.

If he additionally changed into sick then the PM has the facility to delegate duty to any minister. It is known Chancellor Rishi Sunak after which Michael Gove are subsequent within the chain of command.

New Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer and Tory management rival Jeremy Hunt had been amongst many British politicians who wanted him neatly.

Dr Rupert Beale, from the Francis Crick Institute, stated Mr Johnson is most probably to be monitored for indicators equivalent to oxygen saturation.

He stated: “They may also take a look at blood assessments to see what the immune reaction to the virus looks as if, and to assess liver and kidney serve as.

“They will carry out an electrocardiogram to take a look at the center.

“More refined assessments might come with a CT scan of the chest to get a correct image of the lungs.

“They will believe one of the best ways to ship oxygen and also will believe different therapies relying on check effects.

“We are in a struggle between humanity and a deadly virus. Whatever your politics, we are all on the same side. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery.”

The PM’s ultimate on-camera engagement with the general public used to be on Friday, when he recorded a Twitter video telling audience he nonetheless had signs so used to be following Public Health England steering to keep in self-isolation.

His voice sounded croaky and he gave the impression exhausted.

GP Dr Ellie Cannon stated the most typical explanation why coronavirus sufferers are admitted to hospital used to be for “signs of breathlessness”.

She added that having the virus past ten days is a “red flag” and a few sufferers who failed to do away with the indications had evolved a bacterial an infection on most sensible of the virus.

Dr Cannon instructed Sky News: “The breathlessness is a worrying sign of severe illness and can happen at any point of the illness, it can happen on Day seven or Day ten.”

‘COUGHING & SPLUTTERING’

Government aides previous stated the PM were “coughing and spluttering” on video convention calls over the previous few days.

Mr Johnson introduced on March 27 that he had examined certain for Covid-19 and used to be self-isolating with “mild symptoms” together with a top temperature and protracted cough.

He has shared a number of video updates from his No11 flat since his analysis and stepped outdoor to sign up for the national clap for NHS workforce on Thursday night.

It emerged on Saturday that Mr Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, additionally suffered from coronavirus signs..

But she stated she used to be “on the mend” after spending every week in mattress.

She tweeted on Saturday night time: “I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend. Being pregnant with ­Covid-19 is obviously worrying.”

Yesterday the Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who recovered after additionally checking out certain for coronavirus ultimate week, had insisted the PM used to be “OK” however nonetheless had a temperature.

He instructed Sky News: “He’s OK, I’ve been speaking to him each day, so he has very a lot were given his hand at the tiller however he has nonetheless were given a temperature.

“In some way it displays this virus impacts other other folks otherwise.

“I was lucky, I had two pretty rough days and then I bounced back and some people do get it pretty mildly, and then for others it’s very, very serious and the Prime Minister is not at that end of the spectrum.”

