On Monday, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer spoke with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in regards to the contemporary demise of his 86-year-old mom, Arlene Stringer-Cuevas, because of headaches with coronavirus. Stringer stated, “I’ve got to tell you, Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has my mom’s blood on his hands.”

Stringer-Cuevas used to be a grandmother, a former trainer of English and English as a 2nd language within the Bronx and used to be the primary girl to constitute Washington Heights as a Democratic New York City Councilperson within the past due ’70s.

Stringer stated of his mom, “She was a New York original. She was somebody who raised two boys as a single parent… She was tough and she loved the city, and she believed in government, and she raised us to believe in government.”

Stringer then stated Trump had “blood on his hands” for the demise of his mom and for different households whose participants have died because of coronavirus.

“[Trump] sent us that hospital [ship] that’s right here in the Manhattan harbor,” Stringer stated, “and no one can get on that hospital, which is something that is just outrageous, and so it’s very tough to mourn under these circumstances.”

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer participates within the 2020 Women’s March on January 18, 2020 in New York City.

John Lamparski/Getty

Stringer used to be relating to the Navy health facility send USNS Comfort which, as of final week, had admitted simplest 20 sufferers regardless of having a capability for 1,000, in line with The New York Times.

The send used to be at the start supposed as an overflow facility for non-coronavirus sufferers, however it all started admitting sufferers with coronavirus on Friday, April 3. Patients are simplest allowed aboard once you have a long analysis at a health facility first after which being transported to the send via a health facility car. The send additionally disseminated to native hospitals an inventory of 49 clinical prerequisites that limit sufferers from being allowed on board.

String is not the one political determine to criticize Trump’s handline of the coronavirus. It has additionally been criticized as “pretty deadly” via Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and as “pretty confusing” via Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan.

“I think we all are [angry],” Stringer informed Cooper. “I mean, government is supposed to protect our people and we’re supposed to be able to protect our parents and grandparents the way they protected us, and we’re not able to do that.”

“The thing I struggle with most is,” Stringer persisted, “how do you mourn at a time when you can’t connect with people? There can’t be a funeral. There can’t be a traditional shiva. There’s no way to reach out to my stepfather and see him personally because he’s quarantined. My little kids can’t say goodbye to their grandma.”

Cemeteries, spiritual establishments and the funeral business have all grappled with adjustments to funerals at the moment, particularly since executive orders overseeing gatherings range via state, trip is discouraged and mourners are inspired to stay their distance from each the deceased and every different.

Newsweek has reached out to Stringer for extra remark. He had now not but answered on the time of e-newsletter.

In a Twitter put up from the morning of April 3, Stringer wrote, “My mom showed me at an early age the importance and the great challenge of public service…. If there is any silver lining it’s that her memory—and the example she set for so many people—will be a legacy that lives on.”