Coronavirus worldwide map: confirmed deaths and cases country by country





CORONAVIRUS continues to surge around the globe with greater than 70,500 deaths worldwide now reported from the killer trojan horse.

There have now been greater than 1.2m cases of the virus world wide, as of April 6, 2020 and it displays no indicators of easing up.

What are the newest coronavirus numbers worldwide?

There had been greater than 1.2m cases of coronavirus around the globe as of April 6, 2020, in line with John Hopkins University in america.

The precise quantity might be even larger, although, as many of us haven’t been examined.

So excess of 70,500 other people have died from the killer trojan horse.

However, the excellent news is that greater than 272,000 other people have recovered from the virus.

Which nations have probably the most cases of coronavirus?

The US has the very best choice of sure cases with 336,906 and 9,624 deaths.

Behind them is Spain, who’ve observed 135,032 cases, whilst recording 13,055 deaths.

Italy is 3rd at the listing in with 128,948 cases however has recorded probably the most deaths with 15,887.

China – the place it began – has virtually flatlined, shedding to 6th with 81,708 cases.

Where did coronavirus get started?

The outbreak of the killer trojan horse started in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province in China and is connected to a flora and fauna marketplace there.

It is believed the virus mutated right here from one affecting animals to 1 that might infect people.

The excellent information for China, although, is that the choice of new infections has dropped and the country seems to be rising at the different facet of the disaster.

What has came about to this point?

2020

April

April 5: Boris Johnson admitted to clinic as a “precautionary step” after failing to get well from coronavirus

Boris Johnson admitted to clinic as a “precautionary step” after failing to get well from coronavirus April 4: UK recorded its maximum quantity of deaths of 708 as USA handed 300,000 sure cases

UK recorded its maximum quantity of deaths of 708 as USA handed 300,000 sure cases April 2: Number of coronavirus cases worldwide reaches a million and 50,000 deaths

March

March 27: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock each verify they’ve examined sure for COVID-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock each verify they’ve examined sure for COVID-19 March 25: Spain overtakes China because the country with the second one very best choice of deaths from coronavirus and Prince Charles exams sure for coronavirus after exhibiting gentle signs.

Spain overtakes China because the country with the second one very best choice of deaths from coronavirus and Prince Charles exams sure for coronavirus after exhibiting gentle signs. March 24: The executive declares the military will develop into London’s Excel convention centre right into a 4,000-bed box clinic to maintain rising coronavirus cases.

The executive declares the military will develop into London’s Excel convention centre right into a 4,000-bed box clinic to maintain rising coronavirus cases. March 23: Boris Johnson ordered a mass lockdown of everybody in the United Kingdom for a minimum of 3 weeks in a bid to sluggish the unfold of the virus. The International Olympic Committee additionally bowed to power and postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics till a later date, possibly 2021.

Boris Johnson ordered a mass lockdown of everybody in the United Kingdom for a minimum of 3 weeks in a bid to sluggish the unfold of the virus. The International Olympic Committee additionally bowed to power and postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics till a later date, possibly 2021. March 22: Olympic Games in Tokyo thrown into doubt when Canada introduced goal to boycott.

Olympic Games in Tokyo thrown into doubt when Canada introduced goal to boycott. March 21: Italy reported 793 coronavirus deaths within the area of 24 hours, the biggest leap

Italy reported 793 coronavirus deaths within the area of 24 hours, the biggest leap March 20: UK top minister Boris Johnson ordered the quick nearer of bars, pubs, cafes and recreational centres

UK top minister Boris Johnson ordered the quick nearer of bars, pubs, cafes and recreational centres March 19: California governor orders all 40 million citizens in america state to stick indoors and restrict the unfold of the virus

California governor orders all 40 million citizens in america state to stick indoors and restrict the unfold of the virus March 18: The European Union to prohibit all travellers from outdoor the bloc for 30 days

The European Union to prohibit all travellers from outdoor the bloc for 30 days March 17: UK Government declares staggering £350bn trade bail out fund plus £330bn in loans to British firms and extra if wanted

UK Government declares staggering £350bn trade bail out fund plus £330bn in loans to British firms and extra if wanted March 17: Italy’s demise toll surged by 345 to two,503, a jum of 16 in step with cent, mentioned the Civil Protection Agency.

Italy’s demise toll surged by 345 to two,503, a jum of 16 in step with cent, mentioned the Civil Protection Agency. March 16: Australia announces human biosecurity emergency

March 17 : UK actor and musician Idris Elba examined sure.

: UK actor and musician Idris Elba examined sure. March 15 : The UK executive plans to isolate other people elderly above 70 and the ones at upper chance for 4 months

: The UK executive plans to isolate other people elderly above 70 and the ones at upper chance for 4 months March 14 : Trump declared a countrywide emergency and launched $50bn in federal assist

: Trump declared a countrywide emergency and launched $50bn in federal assist March 12: The NBA suspended its complete season after one participant examined sure for coronavirus

The NBA suspended its complete season after one participant examined sure for coronavirus March 11: US President Donald Trump banned go back and forth from the Shengen Area in Europe

US President Donald Trump banned go back and forth from the Shengen Area in Europe March 11: In a significant milestone for the disaster, the World Health Organisation formally declared the placement a virulent disease

In a significant milestone for the disaster, the World Health Organisation formally declared the placement a virulent disease March 10: Cases spiked throughout Europe with France, Germany and Spain all passing 1,000 as Ireland cancelled St Patrick’s Day parades

Cases spiked throughout Europe with France, Germany and Spain all passing 1,000 as Ireland cancelled St Patrick’s Day parades March 9: Britain mentioned that any one getting back from northern Italy’s locked-down spaces will have to self-isolate for 14 days to stop the unfold of coronavirus.

Britain mentioned that any one getting back from northern Italy’s locked-down spaces will have to self-isolate for 14 days to stop the unfold of coronavirus. March 9: The new virus has led to main financial disruptions, together with in world aviation, which has helped sluggish call for for oil.

The new virus has led to main financial disruptions, together with in world aviation, which has helped sluggish call for for oil. March 9: Three other people have now died in the United Kingdom from the coronavirus.

Three other people have now died in the United Kingdom from the coronavirus. March 7: UK coronavirus cases upward push to 206 as 42 extra check sure for killer trojan horse

UK coronavirus cases upward push to 206 as 42 extra check sure for killer trojan horse March 7: Malta confirms its first case of coronavirus, a 12-year-old Italian woman who lives at the island.

Malta confirms its first case of coronavirus, a 12-year-old Italian woman who lives at the island. March 7: A cruise send on Egypt’s Nile River with over 150 vacationers and native staff quarantined in Luxor with 12 other people trying out sure.

A cruise send on Egypt’s Nile River with over 150 vacationers and native staff quarantined in Luxor with 12 other people trying out sure. March 7: 21 of three,500 passengers on board the Grand Princess have examined sure with the send docked in San Francisco.

21 of three,500 passengers on board the Grand Princess have examined sure with the send docked in San Francisco. March 6: Northampton General Hospital studies that guests are stealing hand sanitiser gel from sufferers beds and “ripping” gadgets from partitions.

Northampton General Hospital studies that guests are stealing hand sanitiser gel from sufferers beds and “ripping” gadgets from partitions. March 5: England’s Six Nations conflict in Italy is cancelled. Second Brit dies of the virus in Berkshire, an 88-year-old guy at a clinic in Milton Keynes.

England’s Six Nations conflict in Italy is cancelled. Second Brit dies of the virus in Berkshire, an 88-year-old guy at a clinic in Milton Keynes. March 4: 2,300 passengers quarantined on every other cruise send – MSC Opera – off Greece after vacationer catches killer trojan horse

2,300 passengers quarantined on every other cruise send – MSC Opera – off Greece after vacationer catches killer trojan horse March 2: The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned that the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak may just minimize world financial enlargement in part and plunge a number of nations right into a recession this yr.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned that the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak may just minimize world financial enlargement in part and plunge a number of nations right into a recession this yr. March 2: Boris Johnson is joined by cupboard ministers for a Cobra nationwide safety committee assembly at the coronavirus.

Boris Johnson is joined by cupboard ministers for a Cobra nationwide safety committee assembly at the coronavirus. March 2: Nike will shut its European headquarters within the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday after an worker was once inflamed with the virus. Roughly 2,000 staff from 80 other nations paintings within the development.

Nike will shut its European headquarters within the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday after an worker was once inflamed with the virus. Roughly 2,000 staff from 80 other nations paintings within the development. March 1: Italy introduced that infections have risen by 40% within the country to one,576. The country additionally confirmed that the deaths of inflamed other people has risen to 34, in line with AP. Football big name Cristiano Ronaldo was once additionally stuck up within the coronavirus scare within the country.

Italy introduced that infections have risen by 40% within the country to one,576. The country additionally confirmed that the deaths of inflamed other people has risen to 34, in line with AP. Football big name Cristiano Ronaldo was once additionally stuck up within the coronavirus scare within the country. March 1: A coughing Pope Francis instructed pilgrims accumulated for the normal Sunday blessing that he’s cancelling his participation at a week-long non secular retreat within the Roman nation-state on account of a chilly.

A coughing Pope Francis instructed pilgrims accumulated for the normal Sunday blessing that he’s cancelling his participation at a week-long non secular retreat within the Roman nation-state on account of a chilly. March 1: Twelve extra other people check sure for coronavirus in the United Kingdom – bringing the full choice of cases to 35.

February

February 28: Further 3 coronavirus cases confirmed in the United Kingdom as British guy dies after contracting coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise send.

Further 3 coronavirus cases confirmed in the United Kingdom as British guy dies after contracting coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise send. February 27: Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty warns colleges might be close for 2 months if coronavirus turns into a virulent disease.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty warns colleges might be close for 2 months if coronavirus turns into a virulent disease. February 26: Two London workplaces evacuated after an worker returned from a overseas commute with flu-like signs.

Two London workplaces evacuated after an worker returned from a overseas commute with flu-like signs. February 25: Italy confirms its first case of coronavirus within the south, in the meantime Iran’s deputy well being minister is struck down by the virus.

Italy confirms its first case of coronavirus within the south, in the meantime Iran’s deputy well being minister is struck down by the virus. February 24: Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Afghanistan and Oman file their first cases of coronavirus.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Afghanistan and Oman file their first cases of coronavirus. February 23: Venice carnival and sports activities occasions halted in Italy as officers confirmed 3rd demise.

Venice carnival and sports activities occasions halted in Italy as officers confirmed 3rd demise. February 22 : South Korea sees biggest spike in at some point with 229 new cases of coronavirus.

: South Korea sees biggest spike in at some point with 229 new cases of coronavirus. February 21 : Infection starts in Lombardy, Italy, with 3 new cases.

: Infection starts in Lombardy, Italy, with 3 new cases. February 20 : First South Korean coronavirus demise.

: First South Korean coronavirus demise. February 19 : Iran studies two deaths from the killer trojan horse simply hours after confirming first cases.

: Iran studies two deaths from the killer trojan horse simply hours after confirming first cases. February 18 : Russia bans access for Chinese voters.

: Russia bans access for Chinese voters. February 17 : China confrimes 99 new cases aboard quarantined Diamond Princess cruise.

: China confrimes 99 new cases aboard quarantined Diamond Princess cruise. February 16 : Taiwan sees first demise from coronavirus.

: Taiwan sees first demise from coronavirus. February 15 : US prepares to evacuate voters from quarantined Diamond Princess.

: US prepares to evacuate voters from quarantined Diamond Princess. February 14 : Egypt confirms first case, making it the primary African case, and France studies first coronavirus demise in Europe.

: Egypt confirms first case, making it the primary African case, and France studies first coronavirus demise in Europe. February 13 : North Korea imposes month-long quarantine on all overseas guests.

: North Korea imposes month-long quarantine on all overseas guests. February 12 : 175 inflamed aboard Diamond Princess cruise.

: 175 inflamed aboard Diamond Princess cruise. February 11 : World Health Organisation names trojan horse “Covid-19“.

: World Health Organisation names trojan horse “Covid-19“. February 10 : Chinese President Xi Jinping seems in public for the primary time because the outbreak.

: Chinese President Xi Jinping seems in public for the primary time because the outbreak. February 9 : Chinese demise toll surpasses Sars epidemic.

: Chinese demise toll surpasses Sars epidemic. February 8 : US citizen dies in Wuhan.

: US citizen dies in Wuhan. February 7 : Coronavirus “whistleblower physician, Li Wenliang dies from virus, in the meantime Hong Kong imposes jail sentences for any person breaching quarantine.

: Coronavirus “whistleblower physician, Li Wenliang dies from virus, in the meantime Hong Kong imposes jail sentences for any person breaching quarantine. February 6 : Malaysia studies country’s first human-to-human transmission.

: Malaysia studies country’s first human-to-human transmission. February 5 : World Health Organisation confirms there may be “no known effective treatment” for the virus.

: World Health Organisation confirms there may be “no known effective treatment” for the virus. February 4 : First case confirmed in Belgium.

: First case confirmed in Belgium. February 3 : China reported 57 new deaths, bringing its demise toll to 361.

: China reported 57 new deaths, bringing its demise toll to 361. February 2: The first demise from coronavirus outdoor China is confirmed within the Philippines, and the full choice of suspected cases nears 20,000.

The first demise from coronavirus outdoor China is confirmed within the Philippines, and the full choice of suspected cases nears 20,000. February 1: US denies access to overseas nationals who’ve visited China within the ultimate two weeks. Chinese government announce that 243 sufferers had been discharged after improving from the virus.

January

January 31: The demise toll reaches 200, and the NHS confirms the primary two cases in the United Kingdom.

The demise toll reaches 200, and the NHS confirms the primary two cases in the United Kingdom. January 30: Russia closes its 2,700 mile border with China because the choice of affected nations hits 23.

Russia closes its 2,700 mile border with China because the choice of affected nations hits 23. January 29: UK executive declares plans to evacuate British voters from Wuhan. British Airways suspends all direct flights to and from mainland China.

UK executive declares plans to evacuate British voters from Wuhan. British Airways suspends all direct flights to and from mainland China. January 28: The demise toll reaches 100, with just about 7,000 suspected cases. Japan, Taiwan and Germany verify that the virus has unfold regionally.

The demise toll reaches 100, with just about 7,000 suspected cases. Japan, Taiwan and Germany verify that the virus has unfold regionally. January 26: As the demise toll reaches 50, the French and US governments announce they’re going to evacuate all voters from Wuhan within the coming days.

As the demise toll reaches 50, the French and US governments announce they’re going to evacuate all voters from Wuhan within the coming days. January 25: Canada and Nepal file their first cases.

Canada and Nepal file their first cases. January 24: In reaction to a rising choice of inflamed other people in Wuhan, Chinese officers order the emergency development of 2 new hospitals. They are set to open this week.

In reaction to a rising choice of inflamed other people in Wuhan, Chinese officers order the emergency development of 2 new hospitals. They are set to open this week. January 23: Chinese executive suspends go back and forth in and out of Wuhan, which has a inhabitants of over 10 million other people, and Beijing cancels Chinese New Year celebrations to comprise the unfold of the virus.

Chinese executive suspends go back and forth in and out of Wuhan, which has a inhabitants of over 10 million other people, and Beijing cancels Chinese New Year celebrations to comprise the unfold of the virus. January 21: The US and Australia each verify their first coronavirus case. Scientists from america National Institutes of Health (NIH) start paintings on a vaccine.

The US and Australia each verify their first coronavirus case. Scientists from america National Institutes of Health (NIH) start paintings on a vaccine. January 17: The US starts airport well being tests on all travellers from Wuhan, as China studies that the virus has killed a 69-year-old guy from the town.

January 9: The first demise from the virus is confirmed in Wuhan. The affected person is a 61-year-old guy who was once admitted to clinic on December 27.

The first demise from the virus is confirmed in Wuhan. The affected person is a 61-year-old guy who was once admitted to clinic on December 27. January 7: Chinese government say they’ve remoted the virus. They announce that it belongs to the coronavirus circle of relatives, which usually unfold by the use of airborne droplets of fluid from inflamed folks.

Chinese government say they’ve remoted the virus. They announce that it belongs to the coronavirus circle of relatives, which usually unfold by the use of airborne droplets of fluid from inflamed folks. January 6: Investigations by Chinese officers rule out the virus being hen flu, critical acute respiration syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiration syndrome coronavirus (MERS).

Investigations by Chinese officers rule out the virus being hen flu, critical acute respiration syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiration syndrome coronavirus (MERS). January 1: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies the Huanan Seafood Market, recognized for promoting unique meats like snake and porcupine, because the most probably supply of the virus.

2019

December 31: China indicators the World Health Organisation (WHO) that a number of other people in Wuhan, the biggest town within the Chinese province of Hubei, have reported flu-like signs





