Coronavirus: New car registrations may drop more than 40%

Image copyright

New car registrations for March are more likely to make gloomy studying for the ones within the motor business.

The figures, due out at 0900, are anticipated to turn a drop of more than 40% in comparison to ultimate 12 months.

The Society for Motor producers and Traders is more likely to record that the autumn in gross sales was once even higher than that observed throughout the monetary disaster.

March is generally one of the vital most powerful months of the 12 months for the car business.

It is a well-liked time to shop for as a result of it’s one in all two events when new quantity plates are launched.

But the Covid-19 outbreak has taken a heavy toll, forcing doable shoppers to stick at house for the previous fortnight and decreasing new registrations for the month by way of about 200,000 in comparison with the similar duration ultimate 12 months.

They fell to the bottom stage observed in March for more than 20 years.

The disaster has come at a hard time for the business, which was once already struggling with falling gross sales and a cave in in call for for diesel automobiles, whilst suffering to fulfill difficult new emissions objectives.

The coronavirus outbreak has additionally halted car manufacturing. All of the United Kingdom’s primary car factories suspended paintings ultimate month, and it’s not but transparent when they’ll reopen.