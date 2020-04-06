Coronavirus: Debenhams to file for administration

Image copyright

Debenhams will file for administration after the coronavirus lockdown pressured it to close its store throughout the United Kingdom.

It described the method as a “light touch” administration to give protection to it from prison motion from collectors whilst its division shops are closed.

Debenhams boss Stefaan Vansteenkiste mentioned the cases of the verdict had been “unprecedented”.

“We have taken this step to protect our business, our employees, and other important stakeholders,” he mentioned.

Mr Vansteenkiste mentioned it’s going to permit Debenhams “to resume trading from our stores when government restrictions are lifted”.

However, he didn’t say what number of of its 142 stores would reopen after the lockdown.

“We are striving to protect jobs and reopen as many Debenhams stores for trading as we can, as soon as this is possible,” he mentioned.

It would be the 2nd time in a yr that Debenhams has filed for administration. It has already closed 22 shops this yr and plans to close an additional 28 in 2021.

The store mentioned it’s nonetheless buying and selling on-line “normally” whilst its stores are closed.

It has furloughed nearly all of its personnel who’re being paid underneath the federal government’s coronavirus process retention scheme which will pay 80% of a employee’s wage up to £2,500 a month.

“Debenhams has been in financial difficulties for a while so this doesn’t come as a major surprise,” mentioned Julie Palmer, regional managing spouse at restructuring company Begbies Traynor.

“But it will leave its 20,000 plus strong workforce in a precarious position who will struggle to get new employment during the ongoing uncertainty.”