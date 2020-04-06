Charlotte Flair Defeats Rhea Ripley to Win NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The bout opened the second one night time of WrestleMania 36 with each girls going roughly 30 mins. After a hard-hitting combat, Charlotte would in the end get Rhea to faucet out after hitting her Figure Eight submission.

Flair is now NXT Women’s Champion as soon as once more turning the black and gold emblem, and its girls’s department, on its head.

Charlotte gained the NXT Women’s Championship again in May 2014 after inaugural champion Paige vacated the identify after profitable the WWE Divas Championship from AJ Lee.

Flair would dangle onto the NXT Women’s Championship for 258 days ahead of shedding to Sasha Banks in 2015. Charlotte additionally turns into the second one two-time NXT Women’s Champion, the primary being Shayna Baszler who misplaced to Becky Lynch at the first night time of WrestleMania.

The Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley fit used to be arrange after Flair gained the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble. After getting rid of Shayna Baszler to earn a identify shot of her opting for, Flair would keep mum about her determination. She already confronted – and defeated – each RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

This would carry out NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW to coerce Charlotte to make a selection her as she hasn’t overwhelmed her. Ripley, then again, does have a pinfall victory over Charlotte at the street to Survivor Series final November.

Ripley pinned Charlotte in a triple risk fit that still integrated Sasha Banks on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

With the problem thrown, Charlotte persevered to refuse to settle for or state her intentions till she seemed at NXT Takeover: Portland. After Ripley defeated Bianca Belair, Charlotte attacked the champion and authorized her problem.

In the weeks main up to WrestleMania 36, Charlotte would display up at NXT to take it to Rhea on quite a lot of occassions.

Rhea gained the NXT Women’s Championship at the tip of 2019 from Shayna Baszler, who used to be the longest-reigning champion within the emblem’s historical past. She would effectively anchor the NXT Women’s Division for months

As for what is subsequent for each girls. This week’s NXT could have a Ladder fit to resolve the number 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. The box contains: Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Chelsea Green.

What do you recall to mind Charlotte defeating Rhea for the NXT Women’s Championship? What do you suppose occurs subsequent for each girls? Let us know within the feedback segment.