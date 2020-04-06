British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care After Coronavirus Condition Worsens

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson used to be moved to the in depth care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, the day after being admitted to the sanatorium with COVID-19.

Johnson’s situation worsened on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for 10 Downing Street advised Newsweek. On the recommendation of his scientific group, he used to be moved to the ICU on Monday night, in accordance to the spokesman. He first introduced his certain take a look at end result on March 27.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication,” the spokesman mentioned.

He’s mindful at the moment and the transfer to the ICU used to be finished as a precaution within the tournament Johnson must want air flow to lend a hand him get well.

Johnson used to be admitted to the sanatorium on Sunday night for exams, in accordance to 10 Downing Street. The commentary referred to as it a “precautionary step” taken as a result of Johnson persevered to have signs of the brand new coronavirus 10 days after he examined certain.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will take over for Johnson anyplace important, the 10 Downing Street spokesman mentioned.

This is a growing tale and might be up to date as additional information turns into to be had.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQ’s on March 25 in London. He used to be moved to the in depth care unit on Monday after his situation worsened due to the brand new coronavirus.

Peter Summers/Getty