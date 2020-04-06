British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ICU for COVID-19





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the in depth care unit of a London health facility after his coronavirus signs worsened.

Johnson’s place of work says Johnson is mindful and does now not require air flow these days.

Johnson was once admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital past due Sunday, 10 days after he was once recognized with COVID-19.

Johnson has requested Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.

More coronavirus protection from Fortune:

—New York City prepares to make use of parks as brief burial websites

—Millions received’t be capable of pay their expenses this month. What monetary professionals advise

—What small companies making use of to the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program want to know

—What’s going to occur in your frequent-flier standing and miles

—Why the U.S. is converting its thoughts on coronavirus face mask

—JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon lays out a long term worse than 2008 in his annual letter

—Coronavirus upends studying and cancels spring exams for hundreds of thousands of U.S. scholars

—PODCAST: Two well being care CEOs on why coronavirus exams and vaccines are the ammunition had to battle COVID-19

—VIDEO: 401(okay) withdrawal consequences waived for any individual harm through COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak, a day-to-day publication roundup of reports at the coronavirus pandemic and its have an effect on on international industry. It’s loose to get it in your inbox.





Source link