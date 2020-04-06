Acting U.S. Navy Chief Modly Blasts Removed Captain Crozier For Being ‘”Too Stupid or Too Naive” to Command in Leaked Audio

The performing Navy leader puzzled the intelligence and intent of an airplane service captain got rid of final week over a letter in which he appealed to superiors for toughen in quarantining ill sailors aboard his send.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly advised body of workers aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt that their former commander, Captain Brett Crozier, used to be “too stupid or too naive to be a commanding officer of a ship like this” if he used to be unaware that his determined plea for Pacific Fleet management to supply further assets to lend a hand him isolate COVID-19-infected sailors aboard the send would move public, a remark met with jeers and expletives by means of the army target market.

The feedback have been captured in leaked audio of the speech used to be first revealed Monday by means of Task & Purpose and a transcript of the feedback used to be reported previous reported by means of Daily Caller. The audio used to be additionally despatched to Newsweek.

Modly mentioned the “alternative” to that state of affairs used to be that Crozier supposed for the report to be despatched to “over 20” people to be leaked, one thing Modly mentioned would turn out a “serious violation” of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“It was betrayal,” Modly mentioned.

The Pentagon declined to remark when contacted by means of Newsweek and as a substitute referred to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s feedback Sunday.

“I think acting Secretary Modly made a very tough decision, a decision that I supported. It was based on his view that he lost faith and confidence in the captain based on his action,” Esper advised CNN on the time.

“I think it’s just another example of how we hold leaders accountable for their actions,” he added.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly speaks at a Pentagon press briefing, Washington, D.C., April 2.

Lisa Ferdinando/Department of Defense