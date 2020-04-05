We Asked the Church of Scientology How They’re Combatting Coronavirus. This Is Their Wild Response.

On March 30, the Tampa Bay Times printed an eye-opening tale relating to the Church of Scientology’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the piece, journalist Tracey McManus reported that participants of the Sea Org, the extra militant wing of the church, had been “still packing buses as they moved from living quarters to church buildings” and “sitting shoulder to shoulder” round Scientology’s Flag Building—or Spiritual Headquarters—in Clearwater, Florida. Furthermore, she quoted Clearwater City Councilman Mark Bunker who claimed, “It’s not a healthy situation. I’ve heard from a lot of family members, families who have been (estranged) from their kids in the Sea Org and they are worried to death about the conditions they are living in.”

The Tampa Bay Times piece got here on the heels of a March 24 tale via Tony Ortega, the global’s main Scientology reporter, who’d acquired a March 13 letter from Scientology chief David Miscavige to his adherents relating to the COVID-19 disaster as “the current hysteria” and “planetary bullbait.”

“You can see he was totally being denialist about the whole thing,” Ortega advised The Daily Beast. “Their big thing is ‘good works,’ or trying to make a show that Scientology helps society. The thing they came up with is they decided they have these chemicals that are the best at disinfecting the environment, and they’ve created these yellow-jacketed sanitation teams who go door-to-door offering to sanitize offices. They’re trying to turn it into some sort of public relations campaign.”

The Church of Scientology says it’s the usage of an “ozone water system” and “Decon7,” a cleansing agent, to struggle the unfold of the virus. (The Environmental Protection Agency advised The Daily Beast that Decon7 “is currently included on EPA’s List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2”; they declined to touch upon whether or not an “ozone water system” would have any impact on the virus.)

When The Daily Beast reached out to the Church of Scientology for touch upon the protection precautions (or lack thereof) they had been taking to stop the unfold of the coronavirus, we gained a chain of threatening letters from the church and their lawyers.

A letter from the church referred to as the Times piece “a litany of baldfaced lies” ahead of boasting they “have been doing more than any other religious or nonreligious organization to respond to the threat,” together with banning mass gatherings, distributing literature, sanitizing areas, offering mask and gloves, and training social distancing.

Then issues were given odd. They proceeded to accuse The Daily Beast of possessing a “perverted agenda,” including, “If you actually look at what we have done, you will wish The Daily Beast had the protocols our Church leader put in our Churches. We are working to help others get through this—and that even includes you.” (Italics theirs.)

The following day, any other letter arrived from a Jeffrey Ok. Riffer, legal professional for the legislation company Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP. It learn, partly:

The global can be in a greater situation nowadays had governments and different organizations well timed adopted Mr. Miscavige’s lead.

The undisputed written proof, bodily proof and thousands and thousands of mask and gloves in Scientology proof turn out that Mr. Miscavige applied huge proactive state-of-the-art movements ahead of governments and different organizations. So, you don’t have any tale.

Now that you’re on written understand that your tale is 100% false, any newsletter exposes you to the finish of your occupation and The Daily Beast to the finish of its life (as came about when the jury awarded $140 million in a defamation lawsuit in opposition to Gawker, using Gawker out of business). We hope that isn’t essential.

If that weren’t sufficient, we gained but any other letter from an Anthony M. Glassman, who works for the legislation company Bergeson, LLP, which expenses itself as “one of the Silicon Valley’s leading litigation law firms,” threatening that they might “file a lawsuit for defamation” if we printed any tale claiming that the Church of Scientology was once no longer in compliance with the present COVID-19 pointers.

We reached out to the City of Clearwater for touch upon Scientology’s COVID-19 practices and so they forwarded us an e-mail from Daniel Slaughter, leader of the Clearwater Police Department, who mentioned that when talking with Councilman Bunker and receiving a bunch of calls about Scientology’s compliance with CDC steerage relating to COVID-19, he individually “monitored the unloading of buses” to and from Scientology facilities and located that they had been “less occupied than normal”; that he spoke with a Scientology staffer who “advised he felt they were using best practices” relating to disinfecting; and that he didn’t witness “any violations of social distancing requirements,” even supposing those “requirements would not extend inside of a residential unit.”

“Scientologists believe that the only reason someone gets ill, or catches a virus, is because they’re what’s called ‘PTS.’ They’re connected to a ‘suppressive person.’”

Chief Slaughter additionally mentioned he noticed process in and outdoor the Flag Building, and that they gave the look to be in compliance with social distancing, even though their eating halls had been “not regulated by the Governor’s executive order” as a result of they “were exempt as a religious organization.” And, whilst he didn’t investigate cross-check Scientology’s auditing periods himself, he mentioned he spoke with a staffer there who “advised that they had created distance between the auditor and the parishioner, and the sessions involve two people.” Overall, Chief Slaughter decided that he didn’t see any “compliance issues.”

“I just look at it and I go, all of these things are cosmetic,” says Mike Rinder, a former senior government of the Church of Scientology and Sea Org grew to become whistleblower, on the church’s COVID-19 practices. “Scientologists believe that the only reason someone gets ill, or catches a virus, is because they’re what’s called ‘PTS.’ They’re connected to a ‘suppressive person.’ And as long as you’re not connected to a ‘suppressive person’ and you’re not ‘PTS,’ you will not get sick.”