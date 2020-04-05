British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the sanatorium after trying out certain for coronavirus and experiencing “persistent symptoms” for 10 days after you have his certain outcome.

A commentary from his administrative center mentioned he used to be being admitted to the sanatorium for “tests” and mentioned the transfer used to be a “precautionary step” that used to be taken “on the advice of his doctor.”

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” the commentary, bought by means of BBC News learn.