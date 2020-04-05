U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Hospitalized Over ‘Persistent’ Coronavirus Symptoms ‘on Advice of His Doctor’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized after trying out certain for coronavirus ten days in the past.

In a observation on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesperson stated that “on the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.”

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” the spokesperson added. “The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Johnson, 55, has been self-quarantining at his house, located subsequent door to 10 Downing Street. He is the primary main international chief to be examined certain with the unconventional virus that has threatened lives and world economies. Although he nonetheless has a prime temperature, his situation has reportedly advanced in contemporary days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQ’s on March 25, 2020 in London, England. British parliament might be suspended this night because of considerations concerning the unfold of COVID-19.

Peter Summers/Getty