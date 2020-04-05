Trump’s Lost Months Are Killing Us. Here’s How to Make Them Politically Fatal for Him.

Win McNamee/Getty

Will President Trump break out duty in November for the worst disaster management in American historical past? It relies on how strongly and cogently the remainder of us body the actual ancient file.

In his February 5 State of the Union Address, Trump stated of the spreading coronavirus, “My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.” This didn’t occur.

“Necessary steps” weren’t taken; “safeguards” had been overlooked. Tens if no longer masses of thousand of Americans will die unnecessarily as a right away results of the president’s negligence.

