The Coronavirus Economy: How my job as chief of one of Italy’s top tourism companies has changed

As CEO and cofounder of Rome-based Imago Artis Travel—one of Italy’s main

luxurious excursion operators, providing a variety of unique itineraries and

stories all over the rustic—Fulvio De Bonis started 2020 with top hopes

for any other banner 12 months. And with excellent reason why: International

tourism spending in Italy totaled $46.6 billion in 2019 (as opposed to $38.7 billion

in 2014), and confirmed no indicators of slowing down.

Then COVID-19 started wreaking havoc within the nation’s north in past due February. Now all of the inhabitants of 60 million is in nearly whole lockdown as the federal government scrambles to comprise the sector’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, which had claimed 4,827 lives in Italy by myself as of March 23, in line with the World Health Organization.

Fortune spoke with De Bonis for a distinct collection, The Coronavirus Economy, concerning the affect of the coronavirus on Imago Artis, the Italian tourism trade, and the rustic typically, and his unwavering religion in Italy’s eventual—and triumphant—restoration.

Fulvio De Bonis, CEO and cofounder of Rome-based Imago Artis Travel—one of Italy’s main luxurious excursion operators. Courtesy of Fulvio DeBonis

Fortune: Can you recount how and when the coronavirus began affecting Imago Artis?

In January and February, we’d principally doubled our quantity of guests when put next with the similar length in 2019. And we had a stellar 2020 forward of us—or so we idea. Then, inside 3 days of the onset of the coronavirus epidemic right here, our bookings had fallen through some 80%. Virtually everybody who was once booked from March on began canceling or suspending.

It was once actually a nightmare come to existence. We’ve labored so laborious to

construct this logo, after which : “Is this real? Can this be?”

How have you ever been managing

bookings for the remaining of 2020?

Our project is to stay to our purchasers dreaming, which for us is synonymous with touring. We’ve been in shut contact with them—asking them to take a wait-and-see method, slightly than canceling their bookings fully—and inspiring them to make use of their deposit towards a long term adventure. I’d say 30% to 40% of the 60% to 70% who asked their deposit again at the start have changed their thoughts. We’re making certain they received’t lose even one euro in the event that they delay.

Has the adjustment to

operating from house been a problem to your staff?

We had some other folks operating from house a number of days a week already, however clearly now not at this scale. We’ve upgraded our community so everybody has get right of entry to to shared folders and reserving tool and will do the whole thing remotely that we do within the place of work. We’re additionally the usage of Zoom and Skype to stick in shut contact with our purchasers and every different. The different night time we had a digital dinner—six of us ate pizza in combination over our computer systems, and it was once a laugh.

How do you look forward to weathering this hurricane as an organization?

To be fair, it’s going to be very laborious to stay my complete body of workers of 24. For now, the federal government support we’re receiving helps to pay everybody’s salaries, however I don’t know what the longer term holds in that recognize. But my staff has been nice—everybody understands what we’re going via—and is staying targeted and sure.

Do you could have any bet as

to when tourism will start to rebound in Italy?

We talk about that each and every unmarried day, however it’s like predicting who’s

going to win a football fit. At first we stated June or July, then September or

October. I don’t know the solution. But I’m certain that we’re coming again, or even

more potent than sooner than. I will be able to really feel the solidarity of this trade, and I’m so proud

to be section of it.

Have you been in contact

with others to your trade right through the disaster?

A host of us have in reality shaped a brand new crew since this began, comprised of individuals of the tourism trade from everywhere Italy—motels, vacation spot control companies, et cetera. We’ve come in combination to check out to create essentially the most cutting edge, unified tactics to marketplace Italy as a vacation spot going ahead. It doesn’t have a reputation but however to this point contains about 75 other folks and a few of Italy’s absolute best motels—the Rocco Forte homes, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo and the Mandarin Oriental in Lake Como, the J.Okay. Place Capri. We have already got some projects we’re excited to unveil as soon as we will be able to see the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel.

Are there any positives for Italy that experience emerged from the coronavirus to this point?

The solidarity—it’s inspiring—that’s the one one. You’ve observed the movies of Italians making a song with every different from their balconies within the night time. The coronavirus is bringing us in combination—making us transfer ahead in the similar course, one thing we haven’t at all times performed sooner than.

What conjures up your religion in Italy’s eventual rebound?

I’m an artwork historian, and the solution is within the historical past books. In 1348 we had the Black Death in Europe—an not possible scenario that’s in many ways reminiscent of what’s going down now. After the plague, the Renaissance—the Rinascimento right here—started. Having persevered such horror, Italians emerged extra aware of Italy’s numerous items and their high quality of existence right here. They sought after to rejoice it, and so this golden age of artwork and tradition was once born.

Watching as we struggle this combat…I’m much more in love with Italy than I already was once. I will be able to really feel it converting—it’s coming again, higher than ever. I wish to display other folks increasingly and extra of it. We have a brand new appreciation of the worth of this implausible nation.

