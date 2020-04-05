Sweden’s top coronavirus doc says Britain’s lockdown goes TOO FAR as his country allows pubs and schools to stay open





THE scientist main Sweden’s fight in opposition to the coronavirus has claimed that Britain’s lockdown has long past too some distance.

Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell believes the United Kingdom shouldn’t have deserted its authentic technique as bars, eating places and schools in his country stay open.

Shops have remained open in Sweden amid the coronavirus disaster

Sweden has lately recorded 333 deaths of the coronavirus, with simply over 6,000 infections.

This places it some distance beneath Britain which is in lockdown, regardless that it’s round two weeks at the back of at the curve of the virus.

Life within the country stays customary with cafes and eating places packed, even supposing PM Stefan Lovren has restricted gatherings to 50 and recommended Swedes to “behave like adults”.

The country’s main coronavirus doc Anders Tegnell, who studied on the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, instructed the Mail on Sunday he’s “sceptical” about some great benefits of a lockdown.

He mentioned: “I’m very sceptical of lockdowns altogether however in the event you ever do them, you must do them at an early degree.

“At certain times I suppose they can be useful, if you are unprepared and need more intensive care facilities, for example, but you are really just pushing the problem ahead of you.”

Mr Tegnell added that he believes that his approach of preventing the virus, whilst other to each different country, is generating effects.

He added: “So far, what we are doing is working. In a sense we are beating it, and I am confident we are doing the best we can in the circumstances.”

“We can’t kill all our services. And unemployed people are a great threat to public health. It’s a factor you need to think about.”

However, Tegnell has confronted opposition in his personal country after a petition signed via greater than 2,000 medical doctors, scientists, and professors has now known as at the executive to get difficult and tighten restrictions.

“We’re not testing enough, we’re not tracking, we’re not isolating enough – we’ve let the virus loose,” mentioned Prof Cecilia Söderberg-Nauclér, a plague knowledgeable on the Karolinska Institute.

She added that the comfy coverage would lead Sweden to “disaster“.

Sweden’s closest neighbours – Denmark, Finland, and Norway – have already taken this hard method, choosing strict lockdown measures with schools, offices and borders closed weeks in the past.

Norway lately has 62 deaths, whilst Denmark has 161 and Finland has 25.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom entered its 2d weekend of lockdown as the demise toll from the coronavirus rose to 4,353 the day before today.

There are actually over 40,000 showed circumstances of the virus, as Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove recommended the general public to stay inside of regardless of the nice and cozy climate.

But many Brits didn’t heed his recommendation, flocking to parks to sunbathe and flouting strict executive recommendation.

The Swedish executive says it trusts voters to behave responsibly





