Several Patients Test Positive For Coronavirus Aboard Hospital Ship Docked In New York After It Loosens Screening Regulations

The U.S.N.S. Comfort, a health center send that arrived in New York to regard non-coronavirus sufferers, admitted some sufferers who then examined sure for COVID-19 after it loosened its screening laws following grievance that it used to be being too gradual to confess sufferers.

The Pentagon introduced on Friday that the Javits Center in Manhattan, which has been reworked right into a makeshift health center with the capability for three,000 beds, would get started taking in sufferers with COVID-19, the illness led to via the radical coronavirus.

In a observation, the Pentagon additionally mentioned that the Comfort would get started screening sufferers pier-side “in an effort to reduce the backlog at some of the nearby New York hospitals.” Previously, the send’s protocol required sufferers to have examined damaging for the coronavirus earlier than being authorized to embark.

Screening will not require a damaging check, however sufferers will likely be screened via temperature and a brief questionnaire, the observation mentioned.

Following the announcement, a variety of sufferers from the Javits Center have been transferred to the Comfort, docked at Pier 90 in Manhattan, and examined for coronavirus.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson showed to Newsweek that all of the sufferers have been screened and remoted right away on arrival and the “few” that examined sure have been returned to the Javits Center for remedy once used to be sensible.

“While admitting patients who were transferred to U.S.N.S. Comfort for treatment, a few patients tested positive for COVID-19,” Lt. Marycate Walsh mentioned in a observation.

The U.S.N.S. Comfort military health center send is docked at Pier 90 on April three in New York City as observed from West New York, New Jersey.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

“The patients were isolated immediately upon arrival and received care for the entirety of their time aboard the ship, and were transferred as soon as practical to the Javits Center, which is treating COVID-19 patients. Our medical experts on board are well prepared for cases like this, and have taken the appropriate precautionary measures. The Comfort is capable of continuing its mission.”

She added that the send has been running carefully with town and well being officers for the referral of non-coronavirus sufferers that arrive from any health center or the Javits Center since its arrival.

“What is different is that instead of requiring a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival at U.S.N.S. Comfort, we are now accepting asymptomatic, screened patients who will be isolated and tested immediately upon arrival,” she added. She added the send “has infection control procedures that are followed, just as any civilian hospital ashore” and the send is supplied with suitable private protecting apparatus (PPE).

A U.S. reliable informed Newsweek that the danger to the group at the send “remains low at this time,” including, “We were prepared for this, this was not a mistake, but evidence that the process is working.”

The observation comes after the Comfort’s aid effort used to be criticized following delays in admitting sufferers which left loads of beds empty aboard the send in spite of the town’s hospitals being inundated with coronavirus sufferers.

On Friday, it used to be reported that the send had handiest taken on 20 sufferers since it all started operations on April 1 in spite of being provided with 1,000 health center beds and 1,200 scientific staff aimed to ease the stress at the town’s hospitals.

According to The New York Times, quite a lot of army protocols and different purple tape, together with just about 49 scientific stipulations instead of the COVID-19 virus that disqualify a affected person from being admitted onto the send, reportedly led to main roadblocks in easing the stress at the town’s hospitals.

Michael Dowling, the president and leader govt officer of Northwell Health, New York’s greatest health center device, informed the newspaper that with town below lockdown, there are much less sufferers affected by automotive injuries and gunshot wounds or different injuries requiring emergency care and due to this fact, there are fewer non-virus sufferers to ship to the united statesN.S. Comfort, as the town copes with 1000’s of other people inflamed with the virus.

“It’s pretty ridiculous,” he mentioned. “If you’re not going to help us with the people we need help with, what’s the purpose?”

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman mentioned the Department of Defense stays wary about allowing COVID-19 sufferers at the health center send, however added that the coverage is being reassessed every day. “We’ve all seen what happens on some of these ships like the cruise ships… it’s not an environment built for handling infectious diseases en masse,” Hoffman informed newshounds on the Pentagon on Friday, The Hill reported.

New York is the worst-hit state within the U.S., with greater than 63,000 showed circumstances and a pair of,624 deaths in New York City by myself, consistent with Johns Hopkins University.

