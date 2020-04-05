Navy Captain Brett Crozier Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Being Removed Over Leaked Letter: NYT Report

A lately fired Navy captain who was once in my opinion ridiculed by means of President Donald Trump over a letter pleading for assist coping with his coronavirus-stricken vessel has now been recognized with COVID-19, The New York Times reported Sunday.

U.S. Navy Captain Brett E. Crozier, who was once got rid of from command of the united statesS. Theodore Roosevelt this previous week, examined certain for coronavirus, consistent with two Naval Academy classmates who’re shut with Crozier and his circle of relatives. The Times file comes simply in the future after Trump stated it was once “terrible” {that a} letter Crozier wrote to army management desperately looking for coronavirus assist was once leaked to the inside track media. The president stated he had no affect at the Navy’s choice to take away Crozier, whose four-page letter detailed a worsening coronavirus outbreak amongst sailors aboard the united statesS. Theodore Roosevelt.

Crozier began appearing signs of being inflamed with the coronavirus previous to his removing from the airplane service Thursday, his Naval Academy friends instructed the Times.

The Navy declined to remark about Crozier to Newsweek Sunday.

Crozier’s letter was once first reported on by means of the San Francisco Chronicle, which described greater than 100 other people turning into inflamed with coronavirus after finishing a port name in Vietnam in March. Fifteen days after the united statesS. Roosevelt departed the Da Nang port, 3 sailors examined certain and marked the primary stories of COVID-19 being provide on a U.S. army vessel at sea.

The letter, which was once dated March 30, have been despatched thru a non-secure and unclassified e mail that still went out of doors the army’s chain of command.

Reacting to questions Saturday throughout the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force press briefing, Trump disparaged the lately fired commander.

“I thought it was terrible what he did, to write a letter. This isn’t a class on literature. This is a captain of a massive ship that’s nuclear-powered,” the president stated. “The letter was a five-page letter from a captain, and the letter was all over the place. That’s not appropriate. I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

The collection of sailors aboard the vessel who’ve examined certain for coronavirus has since larger to 155, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper instructed CNN Sunday morning. He added that greater than part of the send have been examined and there were no severe sufficient instances to require hospitalizations.

Esper additionally instructed ABC News on Sunday that the firing of Crozier over the leaked letter was once “an issue of trust and confidence in the captain of the ship.”

Crozier’s firing was once derided by means of many, together with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden who instructed ABC News Sunday: “I think he should have a commendation rather than be fired. I think it’s close to criminal the way they’re dealing with this guy.”

Thomas Modly, the performing Navy secretary, introduced remaining Thursday that Crozier might be reassigned whilst he faces investigation into whether or not he will have to obtain disciplinary motion.

DAN KITWOOD / Staff/Getty Images