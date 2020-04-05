Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar Square Off Tonight

After an eventful first evening,CombatMania 36 continues with evening two of the largest display of WWE’s calendar yr.

WWE apparently selected to place maximum of its high-profile suits on the second one evening of CombatMania 36, which can come with 4 name suits, the in-ring go back of Edge and a highly-anticipated showdown between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

Edge is seeing his first in-ring motion in 9 years and will tackle Randy Orton in a extremely non-public fit. Orton has accomplished the entirety in his energy to power Edge again into retirement, however the “Rated R Superstar” is not having it and appears to turn out to Orton why he merits to be again within the WWE.

Charlotte Flair takes her championship alternative from successful this yr’s Royal Rumble to take at the NXT Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley. Flair appears to recapture the name that began her adventure to stardom within the WWE whilst Ripley needs to turn out that she will be able to dangle with the most productive of them.

NXT may just see an enormous shift in its weekly programming if Charlotte pulls out the victory.

Speaking of Royal Rumbles, Drew McIntyre received his fit to earn a name shot at Brock Lesnar. McIntyre has waited years for this chance and will glance to take the WWE Championship off of Brock and be a typical a part of Monday Night RAW once more.

And in any case, John Cena returns to have a fit along with his outdated rival Bray Wyatt. “The Fiend” appears to get revenge on Cena for what took place at CombatMania 30, however can Cena triumph over the percentages once more when he is duking it out with Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House fit?

If you loved the Boneyard fit between AJ Styles and The Undertaker from Saturday, you will not need to omit this.

Here’s the showed suits taking place on CombatMania 36 Night 2:

Liv Morgan vs NatalyaRhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair – NXT Women’s Championship MatchSide road Profits (c) vs Angel Garza and Austin Theory – RAW Tag Team Championship MatchAleister Black vs Bobby LashleyOtis vs Dolph ZigglerEdge vs Randy Orton – Last Man Standing MatchJohn Cena vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – Firefly Fun House MatchBayley (c) vs Sasha Banks vs Tamina vs Naomi vs Lacey Evans – SmackDown Women’s Championship MatchBrock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship Match

Fans will need to song in this night to look most probably name adjustments, marvel winners and most likely a fit that everybody will discuss. Here’s the entirety that took place at CombatMania 36 Night 2:

WWE

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36 NIGHT 2 RESULTS

Liv Morgan vs Natalya – Kickoff Match

Morgan wins by means of pinfall after a roll up