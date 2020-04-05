Did Pontius Pilate Actually Convert to Christianity?

It’s the start of Holy Week for Christians around the globe. Death and its aftermath are already at the minds of folks whose lives are deeply suffering from coronavirus (and whose isn’t?), however the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus tackle a specific importance at the moment of 12 months.

Whatever one may take into consideration the theological significance of the crucifixion, it was once Pontius Pilate, the prefect of Judea, who sentenced Jesus to die. But who was once the person who killed Jesus? Was he a reluctant player in a miscarriage of justice or a hardened army guy? Did the trial of Jesus depart any influence on Pilate or, as some resources let us know, did he in the end convert to Christianity? One factor is needless to say: Without Jesus virtually no person would know Pilate’s identify and with out Pilate there can be no Christianity.

Pontius Pilate was once the 5th prefect of the Roman province of Judea from kind of 26-37 A.D. Of this a lot we will make sure. In 1961, archaeologists unearthed a limestone block with an inscription referring to “Pontius Pilate” because the “prefect of Judea” at Caesarea Maritima, a Roman port at the coast of the Mediterranean in Israel. The discovery supplied tangible first-century proof of the life and profession of this actual Roman respectable. Unlike such a lot of biblical characters, there’s no doubting his life; as well as to this “Pilate stone,” we find out about him from Jewish historians and philosophers, bronze cash, a hoop that can have belonged to him, and the 4 gospels. But as positive as we’re that he existed, our resources disagree about the type of guy and administrator that he was once.