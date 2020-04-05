Coronavirus: Flower grower donates blooms to key workers

Horticulturalist Ben Cross has grown a bumper crop of flora, however used to be anxious that they’d cross to waste as his florists and wholesalers has closed due to the coronavirus.

So as an alternative he is teamed up with a grocery store to ship his blooms to frontline NHS workers with their meals orders.

Ben, who runs Crosslands Flower Nursery close to Bognor Regis, West Sussex, says it is extra essential than ever to enhance British blooms and that his circle of relatives marketing strategy to stay offering them.

Video journalist: Jon Cuthill

This tale used to be filmed the use of protected social distancing precautions.