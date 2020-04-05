Capt. Brett Crozier Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Capt. Brett Crozier of the united statesS. Theodore Roosevelt has reportedly examined sure for coronavirus after he wrote a letter outlining his considerations of COVID-19 spreading at the send and the Navy’s disasters to correctly deal with the subject.

Two of Crozier’s Naval Academy classmates instructed The New York Times that Crozier began having coronavirus signs prior to he was once fired and escorted off the send on Thursday.

His dismissal adopted The San Francisco Chronicle publishing his letter to Navy leaders that said the loss of sources the send had in combating additional infections.

A Navy spokesman has no longer spoken publicly at the subject.

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper stated there have been simplest 155 COVID-19 sufferers on board the send they usually have been delicate to reasonable circumstances. No one has been hospitalized so far, and about part of the send has been examined.

Esper doubled down at the justification of Crozier’s firing first offered by way of Thomas Modly, the appearing secretary of the Navy. Modly prior to now said that he misplaced self assurance in Crozier’s talent to command the send after he had despatched the letter on an unclassified e-mail device to no less than 20 other people, which intended Crozier did not take motion to make sure it might no longer leak.

Esper stated Crozier’s dismissal was once an “example of how leaders are held accountable.” An investigation into Crozier’s movements remains to be ongoing.

President Trump additionally slammed Crozier’s letter, claiming that the previous captain “shouldn’t be talking that way in a letter.”

“I thought it was terrible what he did, to write a letter,” he reportedly stated. “This isn’t a class on literature. This is a captain of a massive ship that’s nuclear-powered… the letter was all over the place. That’s not appropriate. I don’t think that’s appropriate.”