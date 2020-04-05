Can You Pass The Smell Test? U.S. Military Base in South Korea Tests Visitors for COVID-19 With Apple Vinegar Screening

Military staff are actually asking other people getting into the U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, in South Korea, to smell apple vinegar.

The goal of the workout is to spot individuals who could be sporting the brand new coronavirus as proof suggesting shedding the sense of odor is a commonplace symptom of the illness.

“At Gate 4 Camp Walker today, we conducted random smell testing on personnel coming onto the installation using a new method of delivering—cotton swabs that are handed to each individual and immediately disposed of after testing,” U.S.A.G. Daego introduced at the Garrison’s Facebook web page. “The primary symptom for about 30 percent of patients with mild cases of COVID-19 is a loss of smell known as anosmia, recent studies show, and 66 percent of COVID-19 patients suffer from anosmia.”

A spokesperson from the U.S. Forces Korea (U.S.F.Ok.) instructed Newsweek the trying out started on April 3. The process is being performed at one gate in Camps Carroll, Walker, and Henry however was once diminished to Camp Walker over the weekend. The procedure will resume in Carrol and Henry Monday afternoon.

A U.S.F.Ok. spokesperson instructed Newsweek, “The smell test is an additional measure we have added to an already robust gate assessment procedure at our installations, which includes touch-less temperature checks and an assessment questionnaire that is constantly updated with current, applicable questions. For example, currently we ask if they’ve been following our Health Protection Condition directives, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and if they feel sick.”

Newsweek was once instructed the odor take a look at is a neighborhood initiative and it’s unknown if different Garrisons will undertake a equivalent coverage.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath as signs for COVID-19. A non-exhaustive checklist of emergency caution indicators contains bother respiring, power ache or force in the chest, new confusion or incapability to arouse, and bluish lips or face. Patients who enjoy those signs are inspired to hunt clinical consideration straight away.

However, new analysis suggests shedding your sense of odor (anosmia) is also every other symptom.

According to The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology (ENT UK), round 30 p.c of people that examined certain for the virus in South Korea, the place large-scale trying out has been applied, skilled anosmia as their major presenting symptom in instances that had been another way delicate.

Last week, a initial find out about from researchers at King’s College London (KCL) in the U.Ok. once more discovered the lack of style and odor is also a robust predictor for the virus. The paper, which has but to be peer-reviewed and as such, has no longer been independently verified by means of a bunch of mavens, discovered that 59 p.c of 579 other people trying out certain for COVID-19 misplaced their sense of odor and style.

Principal investigator Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at KCL, prior to now instructed Newsweek, the lack of odor and style was once a “common” symptom of COVID-19—and extra strongly related to the virus than fever.

According to the Army Times, greater than a dozen staff with the U.S.F.Ok. have examined certain for COVID-19. The maximum lately recognized is a U.S.F.Ok. contractor who labored at Camp Humphreys, who examined certain on April 5. According to U.S.F.Ok. the affected person—a U.S. citizen—has been in self-quarantine since April 1.

“Our number one priority is to protect the life, health and safety of our community members,” a USFK spokesperson instructed Newsweek.

South Korea, as soon as an epicenter for the virus, is being hailed a luck tale. The unfold of the illness has slowed dramatically and as of Wednesday, greater than part of the ones inflamed have recovered—a scenario that has been credited to a mixture of rigorous trying out and thorough touch tracing.

In distinction, the selection of instances in the U.S. has soared in fresh weeks. According the CDC, there were 277,205 showed instances and six,593 COVID-related deaths as of April 4, 2020.

