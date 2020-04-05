A Taliban Fighter is Serving a Life Sentence in the U.S. That’s a Huge Problem for Our Soldiers.

Irek Hamidullin was once a foot soldier for the Taliban, captured after a firefight in 2009 in Afghanistan.

He and his fellow infantrymen had attempted to assault an Afghan Border Police put up, however had been routed via U.S. helicopter pilots who killed everybody in his team however him. No U.S. or Afghan govt infantrymen had been injured in the struggle. Imprisoned at Bagram Air Base till 2014, Hamidullin was once then dropped at federal court docket in Richmond, Virginia, and prosecuted. He was once convicted of crimes together with subject matter enhance to terrorists and tried homicide of U.S. army team of workers and sentenced to lifestyles plus 30 years.

Now that the U.S. has inked a peace take care of the Taliban—with the important help of 5 former Gitmo detainees exchanged in the change for Bowe Bergdahl—and President Trump has communicated immediately with Taliban leaders, it’s time to rethink whether or not Hamidullin (who considered one of us represented in this prison case) will have to stay in federal jail. By negotiating a peace take care of the Taliban, the U.S. has identified that Taliban infantrymen will have to be handled similar to every other adversary.