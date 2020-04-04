Why Art Thieves Love This Beautiful Irish Mansion

Some may characteristic Russborough House’s historical past to unhealthy good fortune, and possibly that’s the way it began. But the true drawback was once considered one of publicity.

After a gang of IRA supporters led by means of the previous British socialite Rose Dugdale violently pressured their method into the house and absconded with a few of its greatest artworks in 1974, it was once as though a focus were directed on the mansion, calling all criminals to check out their good fortune and workout their sticky palms. Despite safety upgrades and the restoration paintings of the Irish police, the house can be robbed an extra thrice over the following 28 years.

“Russborough House seems to be a proving ground for Dublin criminals,” Brian Lavery wrote in The New York Times in 2002 at the instance of the fourth robbery, which came about not up to a month after the art work were recovered from the 3rd.