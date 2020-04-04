Trump’s Firing of Michael Atkinson Reveals His Real Priorities—and They’re Not Coronavirus

The concept that you’ll’t train an previous canine new tips—particularly one that’s been rewarded for unhealthy conduct—is especially poignant once we imagine President Trump’s firing Friday of Michael Atkinson, the inspector normal of the Intelligence Community. Trump has a observe document of firing and retaliating towards officers who don’t blindly apply his orders and mimic his temper swings, regardless of how unethical, unlawful, bad, or irresponsible.

At the similar time, Trump has a observe document of decimating our intelligence businesses. His historical past of insulting the intelligence group, cherry-picking intelligence to fit his private narratives, prioritizing loyalty over revel in, and rooting out any individual who speaks fact (a core undertaking of the intelligence group) that he doesn’t like were the important thing topics underlining his courting with the intelligence group.

Plus, Trump hasn’t ever supported oversight, except of route it’s interested in Democrats. The impetus for Atkinson’s firing—particularly his paintings to satisfy his statutory tasks to move on what he judged to be an pressing and credible whistleblower grievance in regards to the president’s name with Ukrainian President Zelensky—didn’t jibe with Trump’s private want to keep away from oversight.