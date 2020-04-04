Trump Cares More About Killing Obamacare Than About Saving Americans From the Coronavirus

Thousands death already. Many extra hundreds unwell; hundreds who, in the most-stressed puts, can’t even get into packed emergency rooms till their signs have them nearly close to loss of life. Refrigerator vehicles parked alongside town streets to function morgues.

Also: 10 million out of labor. God is aware of what number of of them are dropping their medical health insurance.

And what does the Trump management say? Too dangerous!

The management determined in opposition to reopening the Obamacare exchanges for a unique enrollment duration in order that out-of-work folks (and others) may join some roughly well being protection. When Trump had signaled ultimate week he’d create a unique enrollment duration, AHIP, the major insurance coverage foyer, supported doing it. But this week, the management mentioned no.

No reason why was once given. Politico, which broke the tale, wasn’t in a position to get to the backside of who made the determination: “It wasn’t immediately clear why the Trump administration decided against the special enrollment period. CMS [the arm of the executive branch that runs Obamacare] deferred comment to the White House.”

That’s all the time a tip-off—once they don’t trouble trotting out some bullshit justification that may make even Kellyanne blush. It tells you that there’s just one reason why, and it’s the glaring one: An open enrollment all through this second of disaster and mass well being protection dislocation would put hundreds of thousands extra Americans on Obamacare, and that’s the very last thing they would like, particularly as they’re nonetheless in courtroom looking to get it killed.

Let’s put it much more bluntly: With folks getting horribly unwell and death, the Trump management confronted a call right here between serving to Americans with out regard to politics on the one hand, and on the different pondering strictly about politics. And what did they select?

What did you are expecting a person who’s nonetheless tweeting about governors being a number of whiny complainers to make a choice?

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have reopened their exchanges. It’s now not laborious. Of direction, all 11 are blue states. What a accident. Federal motion would have carried out to all 38 states that use healthcare.gov. People who lose their activity can nonetheless move on the exchanges beneath present legislation and search for insurance coverage, however an order from the management would have reduce the bureaucracy and opened Obamacare to extra folks.

Note my use of the phrase “people” in the above sentence. People manner everybody. I didn’t say Democrats. I didn’t say liberals. I didn’t say, you already know, New York City citizens, or San Franciscans. And by way of the means: San Francisco, it kind of feels, is just about main the nation in pulling down the curve. San Francisco!

No town in America has been on the receiving finish of extra arrogant and silly and proudly ignorant contempt from Winguttia than San Francisco, which is initially arguably America’s most pretty town and secondly an awesome, colourful position. And now, 36 years after Republicans made “San Francisco Democrats” a time period of yahoo derision all through the Democrats’ 1984 conference, when our country faces an issue this is actually lifestyles and loss of life, it’s San Francisco that proves to be our maximum sane location.

Meanwhile, we’re nonetheless looking forward to Alabama to inform folks to stick at house, as Mississippi’s governor simply did so after ultimate week being caught in uber-stupid denial, and Georgia’s governor did the similar after pronouncing in public gee, I simply discovered that asymptomatic folks may transmit the virus, which someone observing cable information knew weeks in the past.

I digress. But I don’t in point of fact, as it’s all attached. The willful idiocy of folks like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has the similar elementary resources of inspiration as Donald Trump’s determination to not reopen Obamacare—denial of empirical reality pushed by way of ideology, an ideology this is the bastard kid of a wedding of 2 core ideals: one, that industry should be loose to do no matter it pleases always and not anything can get in the means, now not even public well being; two, that their “religion” dictates that science is voodoo.

Trump won’t himself imagine both of this stuff. We do not know. But we all know that he has cynically embraced those two ideas as a result of they’re what his base needs. They wish to kill Obamacare, he’ll kill Obamacare. And reopening enrollment would imply revitalizing Obamacare.

The politics of a choice like this, actually of this entire sickening episode, are just about as appalling as the state of affairs itself. We are in a disaster that, true, Trump and the Republicans didn’t create, however that they obviously and inarguably have made a long way worse than it might were. Trump’s personal staggering denial of truth and highbrow interest; the GOP’s Dear-Leader-Can-Do-No-Wrong totalitarian mindset; the decades-long denial of science and empirical reality; the additionally decades-long ideological conviction that company America’s pursuits should be privileged above all different pursuits beneath all cases. All those components have blended to take what may were a vaguely manageable disaster—simply believe, if Trump and the GOP had acted with alacrity in February, we’d be pulling down the curve presently and perhaps the starting of the finish of this nightmare could be in sight—and became it into one during which the United States’ reaction will stand all through all of historical past as the unmarried slowest and worst reaction of all the international locations of earth.

And now, on most sensible of all that, they’re letting a couple of extra folks die to possess the libs and their ultimate president. There’s all the time a spoilage issue. Better than that give folks well being care. I’m hoping those individuals are proper a few vengeful God, as a result of that’s the God they deserve.