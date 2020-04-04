There’s Nothing Generous About Putin’s Coronavirus Aid to US

The Kremlin’s extremely publicized “humanitarian aid” to the plague-stricken United States isn’t an altruistic gesture. It’s a coldly calculated political transfer. But that doesn’t appear to fear President Donald Trump, who proclaimed all the way through his press convention Thursday: “I’m not concerned about Russian propaganda. Not even a little bit.”

That’s an excessively giant mistake. Yes, but some other one. This is an instance of the Kremlin’s time-honored tactic diverting consideration to some other nation for example of items going even worse somewhere else, and Russian state media make it transparent it’s anything else however a goodwill gesture.

As the legitimate tale is going, Russian President Vladimir Putin requested Trump whether or not the United States wanted Russia’s lend a hand in coping with the coronavirus. As a exposure stunt, this may infrequently be extra glaring. But, most likely to Putin’s wonder, the president of the mightiest nation on this planet stated “Yes.” According to Russia’s state information outlet TASS, Trump accredited the want “with gratitude” and is anticipated to reciprocate as wanted at some point.