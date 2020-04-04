‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale Delay Explained & Episode 16 Plot Spoilers

The Walking Dead Season 10 episode 16 has been indefinitely not on time amid coronavirus considerations, which means that this week’s episode 15 purposes because the display’s de facto season finale. Below, we recap the whole lot we learn about the actual ultimate script, together with why it used to be not on time, projections for when it is going to air and a few mild spoilers for what fanatics can be expecting as soon as it is launched.

Why used to be The Walking Dead Season 10 finale not on time?

In quick, The Walking Dead Season 10 episode 16 has been not on time as a result of adjustments in workflow because of the coronavirus pandemic avoided the display from being completed on time. The announcement used to be to begin with made via the legit AMC Twitter account on March 24. “Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5, the tweet reads. “The deliberate finale will seem as a different episode later within the 12 months.”

The announcement used to be briefly adopted up via some explanation from Executive Producer Greg Nicotero on social media.”Post production, for those who are curious, involves VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX, he said. “This procedure typically is going as much as about 3 weeks from air date. I’m learning about this the similar time you guys are, and it is disappointing, however the episode won’t disappoint.”

Showrunner Angela Kang supplied much more information about the extend to Entertainment Weekly a couple of days later, suggesting a shift to far off paintings within the VFX division turned into the central roadblock. “Everything just takes longer. And there’s certain processes that couldn’t be moved before California shutdown for business. And it just couldn’t be done. And it’s people’s health and safety are first and foremost on our minds as well during all of this,” Kang concluded. So, whilst the lion’s proportion of appearing and script paintings for the finale is completed, the additional layer of polish and results will take overtime to fulfill the display’s in most cases top requirements.

When will The Walking Dead episode 16 air?

On the query of when the actual finale will air for fanatics to observe, Kang and AMC have not begun to substantiate concrete main points. Generally talking, Kang did lately inform Comiicbook that we’re going to most probably see the culmination of the crew’s exertions in a while after primary problems with the pandemic had been resolved. “We are very, very close to finishing so I think actually by the time the world is safe for people to start venturing out, probably all of the VFX will be done and then it’s just a handful of processes that they can turn around very, very quickly,” Kang confident. “We’re very hopeful that we can get it all done once everybody is back up and running.” Until AMC provides a difficult unlock date, that window is the most productive estimate we have were given.

What can we learn about episode 16 up to now?

Even regardless that the actual Walking Dead Season 10 finale is within the warmth of put up manufacturing, there are a couple of main points we have heard about it from quite a lot of assets. Those who don’t need some quite mild plot SPOILERS will have to flip again now.

Speaking formally, Kang advised Entertainment Weekly again in February thatthe Season 10 finale would characteristic a large cliffhanger finishing. “I’ll just say that there’s some big stuff and there is a cliffhanger, without getting into what exactly that is. But I think hopefully it will be exciting,” the showrunner teased.

Maggie is with Georgie, however will she have one thing to do with rumored Commonwealth debuts in Season 10 episode 16?

Gene Page/AMC

Adding to those scant main points are new rumors from the spoiler professionals at The Spoiling Dead Fans. The main points have not begun to be corroborated via more than one assets, however they line up with the whole lot fanatics noticed in episode 15. At one level within the finale, a bunch together with Daryl, Carol, Negan, Lydia, Kelly, Luke, Jules and Beatrice are trapped in a medical institution. This medical institution is probably the Tower location observed within the prior plot. To go away, our heroes choose to leverage walker guts. At one level, Lydia even dons a Whisperer masks. This tactic to begin with works out, till a Whisperer conceals within the horde and manages to stab Beatrice. She screams and will get gobbled, as does the Whisperer who’s stabbed via Carol.

At filming, fanatics additionally noticed what gave the look to be a Commonwealth soldier combating out of doors the medical institution. Comic fanatics will know the Commonwealth as a extremely technical militant staff that turns into the point of interest of the Walking Dead tale as soon as the Whisperers are vanquished. In the present span of the display, it is believed that Eugene’s buddy Stephanie is there, Michonne will have simply encountered its military they usually might grasp the important thing to the disappearance of characters like Rick and Maggie. The Commonwealth most probably would possibly not characteristic in episode 16 in an enormous approach, however it can be tied to the aforementioned cliffhanger. That’s all we learn about The Walking Dead Season 10 episode 16 for now.

Are you disenchanted that the actual Walking Dead Season 10 finale has been not on time? What do you are expecting to look in episode 16? Tell us within the feedback phase!