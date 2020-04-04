World 

Saturday Jackpot is $180 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 04/04/20 is $180 million. The Saturday night time drawing shall be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page may also be bookmarked and refreshed to peer for those who hang the profitable numbers. Tonight’s 04/04/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $180 million, with a money possibility of $144.eight million. The jackpot may just build up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in keeping with officers.

The profitable numbers on Wednesday (04/01/20) for the $170 million Powerball jackpot have been: 33-35-45-48-60 with a Powerball of 16. The Power Play was once 2x.

There was once no grand prize winner on Wednesday, nor have been there any tickets offered that matched all 5 white balls, and simply lacking out at the pink Powerball, for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million.

The final grand prize gained was once $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price tag bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner prior to that was once on 01/29/20. That price tag was once offered at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money possibility of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the profitable price tag.

The final grand prize profitable price tag prior to that was once offered in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances prior to the Bonita Springs price tag was once bought on January 29, 2020.

A Powerball price tag bought close to Lafayette, Louisiana, in February 2020.
Photo via Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, irrespective of the jackpot dimension—in keeping with Powerball’s web page.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one in every of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous profitable numbers, at the professional Powerball web page.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 approach to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web page for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash throughout the Powerball. Just getting the powerball without a different numbers will pay out $4, and much more if the facility play is purchased for an additional buck. The similar payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 right kind numbers with the powerball, or 3 right kind numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the pink powerball is no longer right kind, then the payout is $1 million, with a fair upper payout if the facility play is selected.

Saturday night time we can submit the Powerball 04/04/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the all time best Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets offered in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price tag offered in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price tag offered in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two profitable tickets have been drawn, one offered in Iowa and one offered in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price tag offered in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two profitable tickets have been drawn, one offered in Missouri and one offered in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets offered in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico

