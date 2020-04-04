Prayer + Peroxide Fake COVID-19 Treatments Lead to Arrest of British National

On March 18, 2020, U.S. customs officers seized a cargo of “60 Water Treatment” kits containing Ludlow’s faux COVID-19 treatment, in accordance to court docket filings. One such equipment, packaged in a red plastic bag, is proven right here.

Federal prosecutors in California are pursuing fees in opposition to a British guy for allegedly transport dozens of applications to the United States that he had claimed have been remedies for COVID-19, the illness brought about via the radical coronavirus.

Frank Richard Ludlow, 59, of West Sussex, used to be accused in a legal grievance Wednesday of violating a federal statute that prohibits the distribution of fraudulent clinical remedies.

If convicted on Wednesday’s fees, Ludlow—who’s these days within the custody of U.Ok. cops pending a similar prosecution there—faces up to 3 years in jail.

Beginning in 2017, in accordance to the legal grievance, Ludlow traveled to the United States and made touch with a lady, known as “S.O.” in court docket paperwork, who had “severe medical issues” and to whom he hawked a “Trinity Remedy” all-purpose remedy.

Ludlow, who isn’t a health care provider, may now not be reached for remark. Emails to the girl believed to be S.O. and the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., weren’t returned in time for newsletter.

During their preliminary assembly, Ludlow used a “Bio-Meridian device” on S.O. so as to “measure S.O.’s body frequencies.” S.O. stated that Ludlow advised her she had a “level-5 toxicity” indicative of “feline leukemia,” with the Trinity Remedy serving as an acceptable antidote.

She reported feeling higher “almost immediately.”

S.O. advised an investigator with the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations that the Trinity Remedy kits contained diet C, a mixture of enzymes, potassium thiocyanate (a chemical compound previously used to deal with high blood pressure) and hydrogen peroxide.

According to Ludlow’s directives for drinking the treatment, S.O. stated, a affected person used to be meant to upload 18 oz of water, “say a prayer,” after which drink part of the cocktail. Afterword, the affected person used to be suggested to take “a probiotic along with bee pollen” and end consuming the answer.

“Unproven health claims, tests, and medical products can pose serious health risks and may keep people from seeking care or delay necessary medical treatment,” Catherine A. Hermsen, the FDA’s assistant commissioner for legal Investigations, stated in a remark. “The FDA will continue to take appropriate action to protect consumers from bad actors who take advantage of a pandemic to increase their profits while jeopardizing the public health.”

At a price of round $50 in line with equipment, S.O. ordered loads of remedies—classified “Trinity Mind, Body & Soul”—over the following a number of years. She stated she gave away maximum of the kits “to help people,” promoting the rest at a vital markup, roughly $125 to $200 in line with unit. All advised, she stressed out no less than $11,700 to Ludlow between October 2017 and February 2020.

A cargo of faux COVID-19 remedies used to be seized in Los Angeles on March 18, 2020, via U.S. customs officers.

Once the radical coronavirus started to unfold outdoor of Hubei Province in China and take root within the West, Ludlow implemented a brand new label to the Trinity kits that learn “Trinity COVID-19 SARS Antipathogenic Treatment,” in accordance to the legal grievance.

S.O. stated that the substances and contents of the kits have been unchanged, regardless of the brand new label falsely suggesting their skill to remedy COVID-19. In an interview with the FDA investigator, she stated she believed the kits would “help people who have Coronavirus not become as ill as they otherwise would have been.”

On Friday, March 20, the similar day that U.S. postal inspectors intercepted a batch cargo of kits at a put up administrative center in Utah, law enforcement officials in London arrested Ludlow within a put up administrative center close to his house. He used to be charged the next day with fraud and illegal production of prescribed drugs.

The case, a joint pursuit between U.Ok. and U.S. investigators, started when U.S. customs officers intercepted one of Ludlow’s shipments to S.O. at a Los Angeles mail facility on March 18.

“Hucksters who hawk ‘treatments’ for this deadly disease put consumers’ lives at risk by peddling unapproved drugs,” Nick Hanna, the United States legal professional for the Central District of California, stated in a press unlock. “We are aggressively investigating all types of criminal activity associated with the current health emergency, and anyone attempting to cheat the public during this time will face severe penalties.”