Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Robert Kennedy’s Granddaughter, and Son Feared Drowned After Canoe Accident

The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and her 8-year-old son had been lacking on Friday when they took a canoe out into tough waters on Chesapeake Bay, close to Annapolis, on Thursday night.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and her son, Gideon, rowed the canoe out round Four p.m. to fetch a ball that were kicked into the water through kids enjoying of their backyard, Maeve’s husband, David McKean, informed The Washington Post. “They just got farther out then they could handle, and couldn’t get back in,” he stated.

Emergency services and products stated they won calls round 4:30 p.m. a few pair in a canoe suffering to go back to shore. An overturned canoe matching the outline of the person who went lacking used to be recovered, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources police stated.

Thursday used to be very windy and an ocean hurricane off the coast of New England made stipulations treacherous.

“At 4:30 p.m., our 911 Center received a call from a concerned citizen,” Anne Arundel County Fire Department stated in a remark. “The caller stated he saw two people in a small canoe or kayak drifting in the bay. A water rescue assignment was dispatched to the area bringing marine resources to the area. Firefighters arrived at the pier and confirmed the sighting of two people in a small vessel several miles from the pier drifting south in the Chesapeake Bay.”

The Fire Department stated boats and helicopters started a seek of the Chesapeake Bay and, at 7 p.m., the kayak and a paddle had been recovered. The seek used to be known as off at 7:30 p.m because of darkness.

Anne Arundel Fire Captain Erik Kornmeyer informed CBS that, in spite of arriving inside of 5 mins of the decision, rescuers had been not able to achieve the canoe. “Currents were pretty fast, they moved out of sight pretty quickly,” he stated.

A seek for the pair endured on Friday however used to be suspended when night time fell on Friday night time.

McKean is govt director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative and the daughter of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. She is the grand-niece of former President John F. Kennedy.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan showed the suspected drowning on Friday and stated an “intensive search” used to be underway.

“I spoke with Lieutenant Governor Townsend and, on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies to her and to her entire family,” he stated.

McKean served within the Peace Corps in Mozambique earlier than returning house in 2002 to assist her mom, Kathleen, marketing campaign for governor of Maryland. She additionally labored for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the place she met her husband, additionally a human rights attorney. McKean labored at the State Department’s world AIDS program and on human rights within the Department of Health and Human Services all through the Obama management.

The Kennedy circle of relatives has continued an atypical quantity of tragedy over a number of generations, from the high-profile assassinations of McKean’s grandfather and great-uncle to the deadly airplane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr., to the center assault that killed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s niece, Kara, in 2011 and the loss of life through suicide of his ex-wife, Mary, in 2012.

Just remaining 12 months, McKean’s cousin, Saoirse Roisin Kennedy Hill, died of an unintended drug overdose on the Kennedy circle of relatives compound in Cape Cod.

In a 2003 New York Times profile on her marriage to David, McKean used to be described as a loose spirit who used to be, consistent with her father David L. Townsend, “always playful, a kind of Annie Oakley character.”

The pair had been married on the Woman’s National Democratic Club, a sprawling Washington mansion, and informed the Times that they bonded over the whole lot from literature to politics and social justice. “We’re very much in love,” Maeve informed the newspaper. “And we’re kind of cheesy, too.”

Gideon is the couple’s first kid and used to be reportedly named after a Supreme Court case that ordered states to pay for public defenders. They have every other son and daughter.

Maeve McKean’s sister, Kerry Kennedy Meltzer, is an ER physician who has been operating at the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

A Kennedy circle of relatives spokesperson stated on Friday: “At this time our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers.”