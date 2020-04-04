Maeve Kennedy McKean’s Husband Posts Tribute to Wife and Son After Maryland Drowning

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean’s husband has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his spouse—the granddaughter of the past due Sen. Robert F. Kennedy—and the couple’s kid, who went lacking within the Chesapeake Bay Thursday afternoon.

The circle of relatives introduced Friday that the Coast Guard suspended the rescue effort for McKean, 40, and son Gideon, 8, who disappeared after paddling a canoe out into the bay. The effort to get better their stays is ongoing.

“The search that began yesterday afternoon went on throughout the night and continued all day today,” McKean’s husband, David McKean, wrote in a Facebook publish past due Friday. “It is now dark again. It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away.”

The circle of relatives were self-quarantining from novel coronavirus in a space at the bay that McKean’s mom, former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, owned, in accordance to her husband’s publish. The in large part empty space equipped them with extra space than their D.C. house to experience out the pandemic.

McKean and her son have been taking part in on a seashore in a small, shallow cove in the back of the home at round four p.m. when one in every of them by accident kicked a ball into the water. The two tried to retrieve the ball via paddling a canoe into the safe cove, however ended up within the open bay the place sturdy winds right through the day had whipped up vicious currents.

“The cove is protected, with much calmer wind and water than in the greater Chesapeake,” David McKean wrote. “They got into a canoe, intending simply to retrieve the ball, and somehow got pushed by wind or tide into the open bay.”

About 30 mins later, an onlooker known as emergency services and products to document seeing the pair suffering to paddle to the shore. That the remaining someone noticed of them. The Coast Guard recovered their capsized canoe miles clear of the seashore at 7 p.m. Friday.

David McKean wrote tenderly of his past due son, recalling his love of sports activities and sturdy morals.

“He was deeply compassionate, declining to sing children’s songs if they contained a hint of animals or people being treated cruelly,” he wrote. “And he was brave, leading his friends in games, standing up to people who he thought were wrong (including his parents), and relishing opportunities to go on adventures with friends, even those he’d just met.”

“I used to marvel at him as a toddler and worry that he was too perfect to exist in this world,” he added. “It seems to me now that he was.”

His spouse, McKean wrote, was once “magical,” with “endless energy” and amusing it’s essential listen a block away.

“Maeve turned 40 in November, and she was my everything,” he wrote. “She was my best friend and my soulmate. I have already thought many times over today that I need to remember to tell Maeve about something that’s happening. I am terrified by the idea that this will fade over time.”

The couple met whilst operating for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and have been married in 2003. Maeve served within the Peace Corp, with the State Department’s international AIDS program, and within the Obama management’s Department of Health and Human Services, earlier than signing on as govt director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.

“Maeve was vivid,” her mom, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, stated in a remark Friday evening. “You always knew when she was in a room. Her laughter was loud, unabashed and infectious.”

McKean is survived via her 7-year-old daughter, Gabriella, and 2-year-old son, Toby. “I know soon he will start to ask for Maeve and Gideon,” her husband wrote of Toby. “It breaks my heart that he will not get to have them as a mother and brother.”

In his Facebook publish, McKean requested buddies and circle of relatives to percentage footage of his past due spouse and son.

“As Gabriella and Toby lay sleeping next to me last night, I promised them that I would do my best to be the parent that Maeve was, and to be the person that Gideon clearly would have grown up to be,” he wrote. “Part of that is keeping their memories alive.”

The Kennedy circle of relatives has persisted an odd quantity of tragedy over a number of generations, from the high-profile assassinations of McKean’s grandfather and great-uncle to the deadly airplane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr., to the center assault that killed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s niece, Kara, in 2011 and the dying via suicide of his ex-wife, Mary, in 2012.

Just remaining yr, McKean’s cousin, Saoirse Roisin Kennedy Hill, died of an unintentional drug overdose on the Kennedy circle of relatives compound in Cape Cod.