Justin Timberlake, Michelle Obama and Others Pay Tribute to the Late Bill Withers

Legendary singer and songwriter Bill Withers died on Monday after struggling center headaches, in accordance to his circle of relatives. He used to be 81 years outdated.

Withers penned many vintage songs thru the 1970’s and 80’s together with “Lean on Me”, “Just the Two of Us”, and “Ain’t No Sunshine.” He is survived by way of his spouse and two youngsters.

Meanwhile, tributes proceed to pour in for Withers as of Saturday, together with from notable celebrities. Singer Justin Timberlake known as Withers his “biggest idol” in an Instagram submit. “You taught me so much about how to keep it simple and real. I felt such a kinship with you even before we met. Your words and melodies… the chords that accompanied them… they reached into my soul and spoke to me so deeply. That’s what your music did,” he wrote. “You have always been one of the greatest and will forever be.”

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke tweeted Saturday: “Oh that voice ! Rest in Peace Bill Withers.”

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh informed Rolling Stone about his longtime friendship with Withers and the singer’s distaste for the industry facet of the song business. “He was the greatest guy. I don’t think he never really knew how many hearts he touched. I miss him already. It was an honor and a privilege to have been his friend,” Walsh mentioned.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted a tribute to the past due singer. “Bill Withers made the sort of music that you couldn’t help but sing along to—from ‘Lean on Me’ to ‘Lovely Day,’ he had a gift for giving voice to our joys and our sorrows. Truly one of the greats,” she wrote. “Barack and I send love and prayers to his family and friends. He will be missed.”

Bill Withers made the type of song that you simply could not assist however sing alongside toâfrom “Lean on Me” to “Lovely Day,” he had a present for giving voice to our joys and our sorrows. Truly certainly one of the greats. Barack and I ship love and prayers to his circle of relatives and pals. He will likely be ignored.

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 4, 2020

Former President Bill Clinton additionally wrote about Withers’ messages of togetherness being essential now greater than ever. “Today as we mourn his death, we should lean into the sentiment of one of his most loved songs: lean on each other when times are tough and know that there’s always tomorrow. May he rest in peace,” he tweeted.

I really like listening to Bill Withers sing. Today as we mourn his dying, we will have to lean into the sentiment of certainly one of his maximum cherished songs: lean on every different when instances are difficult and know that there is at all times day after today. May he leisure in peace. https://t.co/rWbTYNp9Ki

— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 3, 2020

The band Portugal. The Man launched a canopy of “Lovely Day” as a tribute to the songwriter on Friday. “We grew up listening to AM radio in remote Alaska and Bill Withers was one of the mainstays on those long drives to the grocery store. Bill’s music is imprinted in our DNA. It touches everything we do and we love him for the gifts he gave us. Bill will be missed but his music will live on forever,” PTM wrote in the video’s description.

Other musicians tweeted their remembrances of Withers, together with R&B singer Ciara and songwriter Joseph Arthur.

Yesterday we misplaced two superb human beings. Rest In Paradise Bill Withers and Sergio Rossi. Your legacy’s won’t ever be forgotten â¤ï¸ðð½

— Ciara (@ciara) April 4, 2020

Withers’ song touched entertainers of a wide variety. Actor Samuel L. Jackson and comic Bill Burr additionally memorialized the singer on Twitter. “Thank you for some of the greatest music ever recorded,” Burr wrote.

I do know I do know I do know I do know I do know I do know I do know I were given a % of me & BILL WITHERS someplace! Who Is He & What Is He To U?! RIP Bossðð¾

— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 4, 2020

RIP Bill Withers. Thank you for a few of the largest song ever recorded.

— Bill Burr (@billburr) April 4, 2020

Bill Withers passed on to the great beyond on Monday.

Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty