Joe Rogan Says ‘I’d Rather Vote for Trump’ Than Joe Biden, President Not ‘Aging At All’ in Office

Podcast host and comic Joe Rogan stated he would slightly vote for President Donald Trump than Democratic candidate Joe Biden, arguing that Trump has held up smartly to the drive of the administrative center as opposed to Biden.

The Joe Rogan Experience host spoke Friday with Eric Weinstein, managing director of the Thiel Capital funding company, the place the 2 in comparison Trump’s habits and “fake alpha” personality to that of a pro wrestler. The dialog veered into 2020 politics after Weinstein complained other people “express themselves moronically” when they’re given no alternatives in lifestyles.

The podcast host, who ultimate week described the previous Vice President as “very old” and “stumbling,” claimed the Democratic Party “made us all morons” by way of selling Biden’s marketing campaign and attainable nomination. Rogan has prior to now mentioned he would “probably vote for” Bernie Sanders.

He gave the impression to praise Trump’s energy for reputedly “not aging at all” all over his time in administrative center.

“I think that in general, people, when they are given no choice at all express themselves moronically. I want a choice of an actual president that’s viable. I don’t have one. Now you’re going to ask me ‘which of the non-viable people do you like best?'” Weinstein stated. “I can’t vote for [Biden]. I can’t vote for Trump.”

“I can’t vote for that guy. I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden],” Rogan answered. “I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the f–k he’ll be like after a year in office. The pressure of being president of the United States is something than no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline. Obama, almost immediately, started looking older. George W. [Bush], almost immediately, started looking older.”

Earlier in the Friday podcast, Weinstein and Rogan stated there’s a “very pro wrestling” mindset that motivates Trump supporters. Rogan added that Trump, who’s in the WWE Hall of Fame and who as soon as fought proprietor Vince McMahon in a televised fit, has a ability for making complicated problems “digestable for morons.”

“There’s a part of his appeal is he’s hitting a certain frequency that provides comfort and narrows the boundaries of what’s possible and puts things into some very digestable form that morons love. I’m not saying that all people who are Trump supporters are morons, just people who support him economically. But there’s a lot of people whoa are morons that like him because he’s talking in this frequency. He’s not going to say anything that’s self-deprecating or introspective … he’s got a very narrow bandwidth.”

“I don’t think this is a change for Trump, he’s always been a performative — like a fake alpha,” Weinstein added.

Biden will flip 78 simply days after the November election and Trump is about to show 74 years previous in June of this 12 months.

Newsweek reached out to Rogan to remark Saturday.

Screenshot: Joe Rogan Experience | YouTube